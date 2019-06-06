{{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — An estimated 130 people, many or most of them in corporate human resources, attended Thursday’s first Greater Racine County Talent Summit, held at the Delta Hotel by Marriott Racine, 7111 Washington Ave.

The event featured speakers, breakout panel sessions on various topics and other presentations. Topics of the day included employee retention and recruitment, establishing a training program and tapping into military talent.

The next step, said Kate Walker, RCEDC’s talent recruitment specialist, will be the development — in collaboration with Racine County — of a workforce strategy for the next three years. That will be released later this month, she said.

