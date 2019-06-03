CALEDONIA — Tailgaters Bar and Grill had been open for a few hours Monday and Jerry Loga and his wife, Marie, Mary Minton and Brian Patzer were already bantering with their bartender, Taylor Choinski.
“This used to be the old hangout,” said Marie, from Raymond, referring to when the location at 7641 Highway 38 was Shamrock Bar and Grill. She and her friends said they’ve been keeping an eye on the place, waiting for it to open.
Choinski and the other staff seemed at home with the back-and-forth with customers.
“We try to have fun people working with us, try to bring fun personalities,” said owner Hasan “Sam” Salem. “I have a good team with me now.”
Salem had hoped to have the place open by last August. But the Shamrock had been grandfathered regarding quite a few building code requirements. Since it changed ownership, Salem had to get it up to code before he could open. Tailgaters officially opened its doors Monday.
Brand new
“From the floor to the ceiling to every wire in the building is brand new. All the equipment in the kitchen is brand new. Every light is brand new,” said Salem. “I want a clean place for everyone to come and enjoy.”
There’s a TV visible from almost any location except facing the dartboards, so those players can focus on the game at hand. Salem said he plans to sponsor all kinds of teams, from darts to volleyball.
During renovations, Salem did spare the old working fireplace in the dining area past the bar, which he said will be lit during the winter months.
More immediately, with the warm weather approaching, Tailgaters has an outdoor dining area that Salem plans to open soon. Another outdoor area with volleyball pits and an outdoor bar are in the works, though that may not be ready until next summer.
There’s also a private banquet room available for rent, one which Salem said he will open up for big nights, such as fish fries.
What’s on the menu
Minton, from Caledonia; Patzer, from Oak Creek; and the Logas, from Raymond, commented that the place seems brighter, more open and the food was well worth the wait.
Before Tailgaters opened, Marie Loga checked out Salem’s other restaurant, Happy Tap, 6801 W. Beloit Road, West Allis, and found the pizza at Tailgaters is just as good as at Happy Tap. Patzer said his reuben was really good and the whole group recommended the cheese curds and onion rings, which Marie said were light and not too greasy.
While Salem is still in the process of hiring and training kitchen staff, Tailgaters is offering a reduced menu with appetizers, wings, salads, burgers and sandwiches and, of course, pizza.
Salem takes pride in the burgers and pizza being made from scratch and said that he plans to receive shipments of fresh sausage three to four times a week. In the future, Salem plans to expand the menu to include entrees, including barbecue and fish fries.
Tailgaters is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. until the last person leaves or by closing time at 2 a.m., whichever happens first, Salem said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.