Summit Credit Union opens branch in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — Wisconsin’s second-largest credit union by assets, Summit Credit Union, has opened a new, full-service branch in Mount Pleasant. The 1,600-square-foot office is at 6025 Durand Ave., in the retail center at highways 11 and 31 that also includes Spectrum and Qdoba Mexican Eats.
It is Madison-based Summit’s first branch in Racine County and the branch has a personal teller machine, mortgage loan officer, financial advisor and business development officer.
Established in 1935, Summit is a member-owned financial cooperative. Its predecessor organization was CUNA Credit Union/Great Wisconsin Credit Union.
The opening of the new branch, along with a new office that opened in Middleton last month, brings Summit’s total to 43 branches in Wisconsin. Summit is the state’s second-largest credit union with $3.7 billion in assets; it has more than 196,000 members and 636 employees throughout southcentral and southeastern Wisconsin.
Lobby hours for the new branch are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. A drive-up lane with access to a teller machine is also available 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
“We’re happy to be joining the fast-growing Mount Pleasant community as we continue to reach more people with branches in southeastern Wisconsin,” stated Summit CEO and President Kim Sponem.
For more information, visit www.summitcreditunion.com