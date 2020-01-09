You are the owner of this article.
Summit Credit Union opens branch in Mount Pleasant
Mount Pleasant

Summit Credit Union opens branch in Mount Pleasant

Suimmit Credit Union

Madison-based Summit Credit Union has opened its first Racine County branch at 6025 Durand Ave., the retail center at highways 11 and 31 that also includes Qdoba Mexican Eats.

 Michael Burke

MOUNT PLEASANT — Wisconsin’s second-largest credit union by assets, Summit Credit Union, has opened a new, full-service branch in Mount Pleasant. The 1,600-square-foot office is at 6025 Durand Ave., in the retail center at highways 11 and 31 that also includes Spectrum and Qdoba Mexican Eats.

It is Madison-based Summit’s first branch in Racine County and the branch has a personal teller machine, mortgage loan officer, financial advisor and business development officer.

Established in 1935, Summit is a member-owned financial cooperative. Its predecessor organization was CUNA Credit Union/Great Wisconsin Credit Union.

The opening of the new branch, along with a new office that opened in Middleton last month, brings Summit’s total to 43 branches in Wisconsin. Summit is the state’s second-largest credit union with $3.7 billion in assets; it has more than 196,000 members and 636 employees throughout southcentral and southeastern Wisconsin.

Lobby hours for the new branch are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. A drive-up lane with access to a teller machine is also available 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

“We’re happy to be joining the fast-growing Mount Pleasant community as we continue to reach more people with branches in southeastern Wisconsin,” stated Summit CEO and President Kim Sponem.

For more information, visit www.summitcreditunion.com

