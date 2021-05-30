Sue Gracyalny gets community all aboard for Canadian Pacific Holiday Train celebration in Caledonia

Sue added: "I am so grateful for Mr. Butler's participation. He is such a giving person and his continued support of Racine and its residents is why he is a such beloved hometown hero and a continued source of inspiration to me personally."

+5 Caron Butler inspires dozens to come out and build community garden at Racine church Jermaine Sheppard could have stayed home this weekend. But instead, on Saturday, he was out building a garden. He credits Caron Butler for getting him outside. “He always comes back and supports the community, by any means necessary,” Sheppard said of Butler. “I want to put in effort to help Racine too.”

Over 2,000 people were at the 2019 stop; the party raised over $4,000 and amassed 2,200 pounds of food.

When the pandemic struck, canceling the 2020 Holiday Train, Sue still helped organize a curbside food drive which raised over $2,000 and 2,000 pounds of food.

To see the community come together during the holidays at Highway G has been "very rewarding," Sue said.

"It doesn't matter how cold it is, or if it's on a Monday, (people) come out," Sue said. "It's all about family and being together and helping each other. It just makes you feel good."

Dina Parker said Sue helps everyone come together. "She puts her whole heart into it," she said.

"It's nice to present a united front and come out together and say, 'This is who we are, we wanna give something back,'" Sue said. "We don't care how many people we have in it or how long it took, we just want to give everybody a great night."

Inspiring at the Depot