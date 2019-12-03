Studio moves from Downtown to Uptown

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“Obviously, the casket is not there when we’re doing those (kinds of photo shoots),” Kalmar said with a laugh.

“But this side,” she said about the left, or west, sidewall, “is more crazy. Like the bathtub, the cloud, the piano. This is an LED wall; it lights up. The steam punk wall. This is a black light wall; it actually glows under black light. And then the phones.

“This is what I would love to do all the time,” she said about using the “crazy” wall. This (the saner wall) is what is in demand.”

“This (studio) just blows me away,” said Wes Fallon, a photographer and graphic artist.

The front of the first floor is gallery space for various artists.

In her new Uptown studio, Kalmar said, “There are so many services that I can offer here that I was not able to offer (in her Downtown spot). I can run classes here; I can do workshops here.”

Unplugged is now also a co-working artistic space involving $200 monthly memberships. Kalmar currently has four members, one of them being Fallon. His business is Ascender Graphics.

“(Unplugged Studios) has expanded what I can do with photography,” he said.

For more information about Unplugged Studios, call 262-412-6877 or visit Unplugged Artistic Event Planning and Studios on Facebook.

