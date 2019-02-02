RACINE — Nineteen commercial storefronts, most of them in Downtown, have had upgrades, and many of them new tenants, because of the city’s White Box Grant Program.
City Development Director Amy Connolly recommended the program in February 2017, it was adopted and took effect that April. The program provides financial assistance to owners of older buildings who want to bring them up to code and make them available to new business tenants.
In real estate terminology, a white box is a commercial space that’s ready for a business to move into and set up shop. The program is strictly for first-floor interiors of commercial buildings older than 50 years; currently, buildings constructed before 1969.
“We want to make sure we’re putting all of our City of Racine buildings on a level playing field with some of the newer developments that might be outside of the city,” Connolly said when she recommended the program to the city Redevelopment Authority. “So this is our attempt to try to incentivize developers, building owners, and new lessees in a vacant space to white box their buildings in order to bring them up to code.”
Helping business startups
According to a summary report Connolly showed the RDA last month, 22 White Box grants had been made. Just one, for 501 Sixth St., the former Henry & Wanda’s, had been rescinded for lack of activity.
Among the White Box grants that helped lead to new businesses:
- Carl Kump obtained a $16,945 grant and opened Vapemeisters, 420 Main St.;
- Tad Ballantyne obtained a $20,000 grant for 408 Main St., a building that had been vacant for years. Two businesses, The Dark Room and Unplugged Artistic Event Planning, now share that space;
- Kimyron Bonner obtained an $11,420 grant and opened Mrs. Betty’s Kitchen at 327 Main St.;
- Jessica Omelian obtained a $3,521 grant for 829 Wisconsin Ave. and opened Atmosphere Creative Space, a co-working space; and
- Jim Spangenberg used a $20,000 grant to renovate the former Nelson’s Variety Store at 3221 Washington Ave. in West Racine and expand his store, Johnson’s Home Furnishings.
Chris Hefel and her husband, Andy Meyer, used two White Box grants to place tenants in their building at 314-324 Sixth St., the former Red Cross building.
First, the couple were awarded $16,600 on a $43,900 total renovation of 322 Sixth St., now home to the restaurant named Roberta.
Then, Hefel and Meyer received an $8,510 White Box grant for a $17,000 renovation of 324 Sixth St. which is now the record shop Longshot Vinyl.
“(The grant) was very significant for Longshot Vinyl,” Hefel said. “We couldn’t have done it without it. That’s a whole business created. We got a new, energy-efficient furnace, and we could put the water where they wanted it.”
Hefel continued, “With Roberta, it allowed us to do more. I can’t even imagine not having had it.”
She commented, “I think it’s a brilliant program; I think it had a lot to do with the regentrification of Downtown.”
Hefel said city officials were also very understanding when Hefel and Meyer had difficulty finding contractors who had time to work at their building. “Every contractor was bananas busy,” she said.
Others who landed White Box grants are still working toward opening new Downtown businesses include:
- Mark and Chris Flynn for 214 Third St. where they hope to open a microbrewery to be called Littleport Brewing Co.;
- Paul Maheris for the former Acropolis restaurant at 220 Sixth St. which he is working to reopen as another Greek restaurant to be called Kouzena220; and
- Tony and Tamara Lopiparo for 520 Main St., the former Subway, where they plan to open a new restaurant called The Maple Table.
Last year for program
When the city pumped more money into the White Box Program in August 2017, it also made some changes. A major change was to put a sunset date, the end of this year, on the program, although the matching façade grant program will continue.
“We wanted the program to get projects off the ground,” Connolly explained. “… We think a three-year program for this is plenty, and we think it’s been successful.”
“We would then look at the next challenge,” she said.
About the program
Financial incentives — available either to building owners or developers — are comprised of grants of up to $10 per square foot with a maximum of $20,000, and not exceeding 50 percent of the total project costs.
The White Box Program was initially funded with $100,000 set aside in the city’s intergovernmental revenue fund. But early activity was so brisk that by early August, just four months after the program’s opening, the fund was restocked with another $150,000 from the same source.
Local builder Ron Christensen obtained a $20,000 White Box grant in December 2017, as well as a $10,000 façade grant, to do major renovations at 328 Main St., now the Main Street Bakery. The total project cost was listed as $50,000, although Christensen said it actually cost at least $100,000.
In May, Christensen went back and landed a second White Box grant, of $10,700, to renovate 210 Third St., now the Orange Thread Collection.
“It was just a big help, especially with the bakery,” he said.
“I think it’s a great program — the best thing I have ever heard of (at City Hall),” Christensen said. “It has a huge impact on people redoing the buildings.”
I have to compliment Connelly on losing all that weight. Much more approachable. It's Ms.Betty's still in business? Anyhow, the grant programs are generous and appreciated. Nice going Racine. Open your tight standards on facade lighting and construction style. You construct creativity, function and modern design with Bazaar constraint and not communication.
