MILWAUKEE — BrightStar Wisconsin Foundation and NEWaukee are scheduled to host the the 2018 Hatch finale from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1, at the Racine Metro Transit Center, 1409 State St. Hatch is a community-based startup pitch platform to help develop ideas into early stage companies.
According to a press release, Southeastern Wisconsin Hatch semi-finals began in May and concluded in September with events in Racine and Kenosha. Each of the three Southeastern Wisconsin Hatch semi-finalists received a $2,000 grant and the chance to compete at the regional finale for a $5,000 grand prize.
Hatch semi-finalists that are scheduled to make their pitches at the regional finale include: WilCraft Can, a mobile packager and digital printer by Sean Kingston; Landmark Acoustics LLC, an applied acoustics software for speech therapists by Ben Taft; and FreshEx, food packaging products with mold stopping FDA-approved food safe ingredients by Toby Thomas.
Runner-up pitches that were selected as wild cards to pitch at the finale include: MasterKey Toys, kits that contain adapter pieces between common children’s toy platforms by Mark Ortell; CalmLet, a smart bracelet that helps people manage anxiety by Erin Magennis; and Quisine, an app that shows recipes based on a user’s ingredients by Celestine Ananda, Tom Shannon and Nicholas Bartel.
At Hatch, presenters have five minutes to make their pitch in front of judges and a live audience. The audience has the opportunity to evaluate and vote for their favorite idea alongside the judges.
To participate at Hatch, presenters submitted an application with details about their business idea to BrightStar Wisconsin Foundation and NEWaukee. Applications were reviewed for innovation, originality, and growth potential. For more information about Hatch and to register for the finale events, go to www.hatchwi.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.