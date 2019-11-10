Starbucks, Qdoba coming to Highway 20 near I-94

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Starbucks and a Qdoba Mexican restaurant are coming to a new retail building along Highway 20 just east of Interstate 94.
The approximately $3 million retail center at 13330 Washington Ave. is a project of John Holborow, president of Evo Development of Milwaukee, and other investors. The center replaces a former Shell gas station, which was razed.
The new retail structure, which is nearing completion, is 7,958 square feet in size on a 1.9-acre parcel. Holborow said Thursday that Starbucks is taking 2,148 square feet and Qdoba will take 2,500 square feet. Starbucks is currently working on building out its space, and Qdoba has just gotten started.
Ron Stokes of Qdoba said the restaurant is expected to open in about the second week of January and employ 20 to 25 people. It will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.
“Super excited about opening our 53rd location in Wisconsin,” Stokes said.
Starbucks did not respond to inquiries for this article.
Holborow said Kwik Trip, which has a gas station and convenience store across Highway 20 from the new building, at 14001 Washington Ave., had bought the Shell station property at some point. When Kwik Trip sold the land for the Evo project, it came with a deed restriction precluding the development of another gas station there.
This project was being planned, Holborow said, before he and the other investors even knew that Advocate Aurora Health Care was building a $228 million medical center immediately east of there.
“Obviously, having a Starbucks and Qdoba gives the project some validity, and with Aurora and All Saints, people are pretty quickly starting realize there’s a lot more going on here than Foxconn,” he said.
“A lot of the key components we look for were already there,” Holborow added, “and it’s a market that just continually gets stronger.”
You have free articles remaining.
Primary entry point
Village Planner Robin Palm wrote in an executive summary of the retail project, “Village staff believes developing this parcel will bring some much-needed revitalization back to the primary entry point into the village.”
The village is requiring the developers to install sidewalk along the public roadways adjacent to the development.
“Mount Pleasant was a pleasure to work with,” Holborow said. “… They really have a nice process. Everyone we have talked to are really excited about the two tenants.”
Starbucks currently has three locations in Racine County: at 5658 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant, in the Village Center shopping center; 2805 S. Green Bay Road, Racine, outside Regency Mall; and at the Fox River Plaza in Burlington. A licensed vendor also sells Starbucks products at the Barnes & Noble store at 2710 S. Green Bay Road in Mount Pleasant.
According to the Starbucks website, it had 30,000 stores across 80 markets as of June 30. A new store recently opened at the Somers Market Center at Highway 31 and Highway S in Somers.
In Racine County, Qdoba has a restaurant at 6035 Durand Ave., also in Mount Pleasant. According to its website, Qdoba can be found in 48 states and Canada as well as at universities, airports and malls.
Space for more tenants
The signing of the Starbucks and Qdoba leases leaves 3,198 square feet remaining for lease in the new retail center. Holborow said that space could be divided into two storefronts or leased to one user. The developers are talking to both types of potential tenants, he said.
Evo’s commercial development partners have included Arby’s, AT&T, Cousins Subs, CVS Pharmacy, Dollar General, Jersey Mike’s, Mattress Firm, Noodles & Co., Panera Bread, Papa John’s, Qdoba, Starbucks and Wisconsin Vision.
The developers wrote in their application to the Village of Mount Pleasant that the building at Highway 20 and I-94 is positioned so the lot could be split in two and the northern half developed as well.
“Village staff believes developing this parcel will bring some much-needed revitalization back to the primary entry point into the village.” Robin Palm, Village of Mount Pleasant planner
“Village staff believes developing this parcel will bring some much-needed revitalization back to the primary entry point into the village.”
Robin Palm, Village of Mount Pleasant planner