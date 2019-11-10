Starbucks, Qdoba coming to Highway 20 near I-94

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Starbucks and a Qdoba Mexican restaurant are coming to a new retail building along Highway 20 just east of Interstate 94.

The approximately $3 million retail center at 13330 Washington Ave. is a project of John Holborow, president of Evo Development of Milwaukee, and other investors. The center replaces a former Shell gas station, which was razed.

The new retail structure, which is nearing completion, is 7,958 square feet in size on a 1.9-acre parcel. Holborow said Thursday that Starbucks is taking 2,148 square feet and Qdoba will take 2,500 square feet. Starbucks is currently working on building out its space, and Qdoba has just gotten started.

Ron Stokes of Qdoba said the restaurant is expected to open in about the second week of January and employ 20 to 25 people. It will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

“Super excited about opening our 53rd location in Wisconsin,” Stokes said.

Starbucks did not respond to inquiries for this article.