Spring job fair draws 70 employers and applicants of all ages

Most people start as laborers, and when they prove themselves, Hoffman will try to get them into the four-year apprenticeship program with the hope that they may eventually become a company foreman.

SkipperBud’s, the marine company based in Winthrop Harbor, Ill., was another company seeking to fill a wide range of positions, both at the headquarters and its numerous marina operations.

Wide age range

Job fair applicants ranged in age from teens to people at least in their 60s. Eddie Moore of Racine, 63, was there wearing his jacket from his career with the U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command. The Park High School graduate retired in August 2018 after a 30-year federal career.

Moore was looking for a part-time job in warehouse materials handling.

At the opposite end of the age spectrum was 13-year-old Jaden Ludwigson, an eighth-grader at Starbuck Middle School. Neatly dressed in a tie and vest, he was there seeking a summer job — possibly something involving music or a restaurant job.

Jeff Hess of Mount Pleasant, 53, was downsized out of a 30-year job at Jensen Metal Products, 7800 Northwestern Ave., Caledonia, where he was a welder. He is currently living on his unemployment checks since being let go in November.