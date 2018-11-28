UNION GROVE — The Small Business Development Center at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside has announced that SBDC Business Consultant Mary Fischer-Tracy will now be working on Thursdays and Fridays out of Community State Bank, 1500 Main St. (at Highways 45 at Highway 11), in Union Grove.
The move will allow the SBDC to provide services to more entrepreneurs and small business owners and make it more convenient for those who live closer to Union Grove than the SBDC’s location on the Parkside campus in Somers.
Fischer-Tracy’s Community State Bank hours start this week. Those who would like to schedule an appointment for no-cost, one-on-one consulting should send an email to SBDC@uwp.edu or call at (262)595-3362.
