MOUNT PLEASANT — Wisconsin’s first My Place Hotel opened Friday afternoon at 13320 Globe Drive.

The three-story, 64-unit hotel is just off the Southeast Frontage Road and just south of Highway 20.

My Place Hotels of America is a franchise company that focuses on “providing a clean and comfortable facility, with modern amenities, and great customer service, all at an affordable price.”

Each guest room features a kitchen area with a full-size refrigerator/freezer, two-burner cook top, microwave, kitchen sink with garbage disposer, toaster, ice maker, coffee maker and complimentary coffee.

My Place Hotels offer pet-friendly accommodations, on-site laundry facilities, complimentary high-speed internet service and a 24-hour store in the hotel lobby and stocked with an array of supplies.

A company spokeswoman said the daily rate, for one to six nights, “may” range from $85 to $115; weekly, seven to 28 nights, may range from $75 to $85; and monthly rates range from $70-80. Rates change based on season and availability, as is widespread in the hospitality industry.

The company is based in Aberdeen, S.D. It has 48 hotels open across 22 states with more than 120 hotels in the pipeline.

To book a stay at My Place, call (855) 200-5685 or visit myplacehotels.com.

