Shopko Optical and local Lions Clubs collaborate on Project Eyecare program

GREEN BAY — Shopko Optical has announced expansion of its Project Eyecare program for 2020. Partnering with local Lions Clubs, Shopko Optical, plans to provide more than 800 children opportunities to receive free eye exams and eyewear this year.

As of Monday, Lions Clubs near Shopko Optical locations were identifying and giving vouchers to children in need between the ages of 5 and 17 within their communities. These children will receive a free comprehensive eye exam and pair of eyeglasses from Shopko Optical.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Locally, Shopko Optical has locations at 2860 S. Green Bay Road in Mount Pleasant, and at 3621 Market Lane (highway 31 at highway S) in Somers.

“This will be the 21st year of Project Eyecare and to watch it grow is a testament to the program’s success,” said Kirk Lauterback, Shopko Optical chief operating officer. “We want to continue building healthier communities, starting with those in need of proper eye care.”

According to the American Optometric Association, children with uncorrected vision or undiagnosed eye problems can face physical and academic barriers. Comprehensive eye exams help detect vision and eye issues early, giving children the tools to succeed both in school and athletically.

Those looking to participate can contact their local Lions Club.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0