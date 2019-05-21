Try 3 months for $3

RACINE — Shopko, once one of the Racine area’s major retailers and the anchor store of Westgate Square, exists no more.

The store at 4801 Washington Ave. closed Sunday except for the optical department, which will stay open through the summer. It will then move to a location to be determined, an optical department representative said Tuesday.

The Ashwaubenon-based chain was purchased in 2005 by Sun Capital Partners, a private equity group; it said in late 2018 that it would close 39 stores.

In January, Shopko filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, said it was restructuring “as a result of excess debt and ongoing competitive pressures,” and announced the closing of 38 more stores.

Racine escaped that cut but was included in another announced round of closings, 174 more stores nationwide, in February. The Kenosha Shopko was also on that list to be closed.

In March, the end was announced: Shopko Stores announced it would close its remaining 120 department stores by mid-June after the company was unable to find a buyer for its business. 

The Racine Shopko opened in November 1979 after the Westgate Outdoor Theater, and later the Turn-Style department store near the intersection of Washington Avenue and Ohio Street were torn down to make way for what was then being called Westgate Mall.

