Seniors at increased risk of financial abuse due to COVID isolation

Has your loved one filed a new power-of-attorney or has financial control been transferred to another person? Are they suddenly more secretive about their finances than they were prior to being isolated? Is there someone new who has suddenly appeared as an “invaluable friend” to your loved one? Are they making unexpected or excessive gifts or financial reimbursements to unknown parties? Have treasured items been lost or misplaced?

Scammers wasted no time in attempting to take advantage of isolated seniors during COVID. Charity, stimulus-related, and insurance scams frequently targeted the elderly. Scammers posed as government agents from the Social Security Administration or attempted to get credit card information for COVID home test kits. Elders, particularly those suffering from cognitive declines, who were accustomed to having an advocate help them with such violations against their well-being were suddenly and without warning cut-off from physical access to trusted resources.

There are always plenty of bad actors who are willing to take advantage of any crisis and COVID presented an opportunity of epic proportions for them. Sadly, it was our elders and our youth who were the most at-risk from the non-health related consequences of this global travesty.

The financial implications of COVID are just beginning to be realized. We may never know the full extent of financial or other forms of abuse some of our elders may have experienced because of isolation during COVID.

Michael Haubrich is a fee-only financial planner and Certified Senior Advisor (CSA) with Financial Service Group Inc., a registered investment advisory firm at 4812 Northwestern Ave., online at www.ToYourWealth.com

