Seebeck Gallery closing Pleasant Prairie location; Racine store closed in 2018

But they did know two things: They would offer the best quality art they could find at what they believe were reasonable prices and they wouldn’t even consider the possibility of failure.”

Twenty-seven years later, Vicki said the article was right.

“This was all true,” she wrote recently on the business’ website. “We really were naive and had no idea how to run a successful business ... It truly was trial and error.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

But by building a reputation for great customer service, an eye for art and a desire to make a positive impression in the community, Seebeck Gallery thrived downtown before moving to Pleasant Prairie in 1998, where it expanded its offerings and created a shopping experience.

The shop, Seebeck explained “is configured so there are many nooks.”

It is designed to offer customers a tour, with each area being as exciting as the next with unique items that tend to bring customers back time and again.

“Most of my customers are repeat business,” Seebeck said, estimating that 75 percent of her business comes from people who have shopped there in the past. “They come back because they’re coming back look for the next great item.