SCJ to use recycled cups from Miller Park to make Scrubbing Bubbles bottles

MILWAUKEE — SC Johnson and the Milwaukee Brewers announced a new partnership Friday at Miller Park, where SC Johnson will recycle the plastic cups used at the stadium to make Scrubbing Bubbles bottles.
"Today, SC Johnson and the Milwaukee Brewers are proud to announce a game-changing partnership to team up and take on plastic waste, a global problem requiring local solutions," the Brewers and SC Johnson announced Friday.
"Last year the Brewers handled over 1.3 million plastic cups, so we had an idea. What if SC Johnson and the Brewers team up to help close the plastic recycling loop? Our one-of a kind partnership did exactly that. At each game, we’ll collect the used plastic cups from Miller Park, transport them to a local processing facility and re-purpose them into our Scrubbing Bubbles bottles."
"Throughout the season SC Johnson and the Brewers will team up on additional ways to tackle plastic waste," the Brewers and SC Johnson announced.
"For each save recorded by a Brewers pitcher, SC Johnson and the Brewers will make a donation to the Players for the Plant initiative, which works to reduce ocean plastic. We’ll also organize beach cleanups with players and fans and provide educational programming here in Wisconsin on ocean and plastic. SC Johnson and the Brewers teaming up to make the world a better place."
The company released information last week that an announcement would be coming, but did not elaborate on what the news would be.
The Journal Times will be updating this post with additional information.