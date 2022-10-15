SCJ ranked ninth Best Place To Work by Fortune Magazine

SC Johnson has ranked ninth in Fortune Magazine’s annual World’s Best Workplaces list.

The Racine-based company has been named on the list eight times now; this year it is the only company on the list of 25 to be based in Wisconsin. AbbVie, the North Chicago-based pharmaceutical company ranked sixth on the list.

According to Great Place To Work, “Organizations are assessed on their efforts to create great workplaces and positively impact people and communities across multiple countries. The World’s Best Workplaces have demonstrated their success in creating great workplaces by ranking on both national and regional lists.”

Other recent accolades for SC Johnson included being a part of Seramont’s “100 best companies” list, a list that is comprised of companies that provide the standard for the best and most inclusive benefits for employees.