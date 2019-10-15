{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — SC Johnson Chairman and CEO Fisk Johnson has received The Last Girl Corporate Inspiration Award from the anti-sex trafficking group Apne Aap Women Worldwide. The award was presented to Johnson for the company’s sponsorship of the acclaimed film “Love Sonia,” a story inspired by the real-life tale of a young girl’s attempts to rescue her sister after their debt-ridden father sells her into prostitution.

The Last Girl award recognizes individuals and organizations whose efforts to fight for women’s and children’s equality expand the awareness of human trafficking globally. Earlier this year, SCJ sponsored the United Kingdom theatrical release of “Love Sonia” and hosted, in partnership with the United Nations Association of the United States of America (UNA-USA), exclusive screenings in Washington, D.C., and Racine where SCJ has its world headquarters.

“Human trafficking is a heartbreaking evil that has devastated the lives of millions around the world,” Johnson stated. “Supporting ‘Love Sonia’ has given us an opportunity to raise awareness of the trauma these women and children face and the incredible work Apne Aap is doing to save them. By continuing to share their stories and supporting organizations like Apne Aap, we can help end this human tragedy.”

The award was to be presented to Johnson at Apne Aap’s third annual gala on the International Day of the Girl Child on Friday in New York City.

Apne Aap is a U.S.-based organization that supports Apne Aap Women Worldwide in India, an organization that works to educate the children of prostituted women from red-light areas.

Other SCJ efforts

Consumer products manufacturer SCJ has championed other anti-trafficking causes and statements, including the United Nations Declaration of Human Rights, the CGF Social Resolution on Forced Labor, and the International Labor Organization core standards on forced labor, child labor, freedom of association and discrimination. SCJ also supports the California Transparency in Supply Chains Act of 2010 and the United Kingdom’s Modern Slavery Act 2015, which was adopted in an effort to prevent and eliminate slavery and human trafficking from global supply chains by increasing transparency.

“We are grateful for the support of Fisk and SC Johnson toward our cause to end human trafficking,” stated Ruchira Gupta, founder and CEO of Apne Aap. “Our partnership has created widespread awareness and sparked a positive dialogue on how everyone can do their part to advance and protect basic human rights.”

