SCJ, Brewers team up: Company to recycle stadium’s used plastic cups into product bottles

MILWAUKEE — SC Johnson and the Milwaukee Brewers jointly announced a new, and possibly historic, partnership Friday at Miller Park, where SCJ will have the stadium’s used plastic cups collected and recycled to make Scrubbing Bubbles bottles.
SCJ Chairman and CEO Fisk Johnson made the announcement along with Rick Schlesinger, the Brewers' president of business operations, and Brewers pitchers Brent Suter and Corey Knebel. Johnson said afterward that as far as he knows, his is the first company to agree to take and recycle plastic from a U.S. professional sports venue.
Schlesinger opened the news conference by showing a 90-second video about what Johnson and his company, Racine-based SCJ, are trying to do about the world’s plastic crisis.
Last year, Johnson said, the Brewers handled more than 1.3 million plastic cups at the stadium.
“We are thrilled to add this initiative to one of many projects our company is worked on to reduce plastic waste around the world,” Johnson said. “… As many great attributes as plastic has, our planet is facing a plastic-waste crisis.” He cited numerous facts about the extent and dangers of the plastic crisis.
“Even when we put something in the blue recycle bin, only a small fraction of that usually actually gets recycled,” Johnson said.
“(Plastic waste) is a complex problem, and no one company or no one organization can solve it alone,” he said. “Now, as a company, in order to fight plastic pollution we’ve created partnerships with a number of different organizations and now, I’m very proud to say, the Milwaukee Brewers.”
“So, instead of having all of those cups hauled off to landfills or taken to some unknown destination, we’re going to turn the cups here in the Milwaukee Brewers’ stadium into Scrubbing Bubbles bottles,” Johnson said.
“To my knowledge,” Johnson said later, “this is the very first of its kind in pro sports where a company is directly partnering with the stadium, taking the waste and turning it into one of their products.”
“And,” he said, “as a first-of-a-kind initiative in Major League Baseball, our hope — my hope — is that other stadiums and businesses are going to follow suit and make an even bigger difference in this critical issue.”
Several steps involved
Every fan who drinks a beverage at Miller Park can become a small part of the solution, Schlesinger noted.
You have free articles remaining.
After the press conference, Johnson said most people think if they toss their plastic into a recycling container, it gets recycled. “That’s just simply not true — a lot of that ends up in the landfill.”
He told The Journal Times more about how the program will work. First, fans will deposit their used cups in special, market containers. It will be picked up by Town of Norway-based John’s Disposal, transported to Placon in Madison, where it will be cleaned and flaked. Those flakes will be transported to Verdeco Recycling in Terra Haute, Ind., where it will be processed into pellets that can be blow-molded. It will be made by Logoplaste, one of SCJ’s bottle suppliers, into Scrubbing Bubbles bottles that will be filled at Waxdale.
Johnson said the Brewers approached SCJ about working together — not the other way around.
“They’ve seen a lot of the work that we’ve done on plastic waste, and they thought that this was a good partnership,” he said. “And the moment they came to us, we thought, ‘Oh my God, this is fantastic.’” They had discussions over the past few months to come up with a plan, he said.
“We’re starting with the cups, and we’re going to look at other forms of stadium waste as well, and see what we can do to partner on that.”
Three major benefits
Johnson identified what are, to him the three “huge benefits” of the new partnership with the Brewers:
It helps to close the recycling loop;
It will help bring attention to the plastic pollution crisis; and
It may motivate other companies and stadiums to former similar partnerships.
In addition to taking the plastic cups, for each save recorded by a Brewers pitcher, SCJ and the Brewers will make a donation to the Players for the Planet initiative, which works to reduce ocean plastic, and of which Suter is a key participant.
SCJ and the Brewers said they will also organize beach cleanups with players and fans and provide educational programming on ocean and plastic. SC Johnson and the Brewers are teaming up to make the world a better place."