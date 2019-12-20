SC Johnson to match Saturday Red Kettle donations

RACINE — This year, the Racine-area Salvation Army aims to raise $325,000 through its Red Kettle Campaign, and SC Johnson intends to help meet that goal with its eighth match day.
On Saturday, SCJ will match each dollar contributed through the Racine area Red Kettle Campaign. Last year the company contributed more than $21,000 in match-day donations which can be made at kettles placed at 14 locations throughout the Racine area.
“In the spirit of the season, I hope the dollar-for-dollar match will inspire people to take an extra few minutes on Saturday to donate,” stated SCJ Chairman and CEO Fisk Johnson. “The holidays are a time of giving and remind us that many in our hometown need help. Our donations can go a long way toward providing food, clothing and shelter to those who need it.”
You have free articles remaining.
The local Salvation Army provides assistance to more than 10,000 community members each year. Last year the organization raised more than $300,000 and upped its goal to $325,000 this year.
“When someone gives, their contribution remains here in the community, and the impact is felt all year round,” said John Costabile, advisory board chairman for the Racine-area Salvation Army Corps.
“We’re extremely grateful to have SC Johnson match donations again this year. Their generosity allows us to serve more than 100,000 meals to those in need, assist those affected by disasters and provide a variety of after-school programs in addition to providing other basic services to those in our community.”
Due to the record number of donations over the past four years, the Salvation Army was able to launch the Healthy Kids Diner program in May 2019.
This program provides hot, healthy meals to children in need. The meals are served at The Salvation Army of Racine, and at community oriented policing houses throughout the community.