SC Johnson to match Saturday Red Kettle donations

RACINE — This year, the Racine-area Salvation Army aims to raise $325,000 through its Red Kettle Campaign, and SC Johnson intends to help meet that goal with its eighth match day.

On Saturday, SCJ will match each dollar contributed through the Racine area Red Kettle Campaign. Last year the company contributed more than $21,000 in match-day donations which can be made at kettles placed at 14 locations throughout the Racine area.

“In the spirit of the season, I hope the dollar-for-dollar match will inspire people to take an extra few minutes on Saturday to donate,” stated SCJ Chairman and CEO Fisk Johnson. “The holidays are a time of giving and remind us that many in our hometown need help. Our donations can go a long way toward providing food, clothing and shelter to those who need it.”

The local Salvation Army provides assistance to more than 10,000 community members each year. Last year the organization raised more than $300,000 and upped its goal to $325,000 this year.

“When someone gives, their contribution remains here in the community, and the impact is felt all year round,” said John Costabile, advisory board chairman for the Racine-area Salvation Army Corps.