RACINE — In April, SC Johnson plans to launch what the company says will be the first-ever container made with 100 percent recycled ocean plastic for a major home cleaning brand: Windex Vinegar Ocean Plastic.
Chairman and CEO Fisk Johnson made the announcement Wednesday in Phoenix during a panel discussion at GreenBiz 2019, a conference for sustainable business. He said as many as 8 million units of Windex Vinegar Ocean Plastic will be hitting shelves at major North American retailers including Target and Walmart.
The plastic that the new Windex bottles are made from is gathered by members of local communities in locations in Mexico and Haiti that are within 30 miles of an ocean or waterways leading to the ocean. The plastic is then taken to consolidation centers and converted into flakes/pellets that are then shipped to the United States.
SCJ said the new product is the world’s first glass cleaner bottle made from 100 percent recycled ocean plastic, and it is also non-toxic and cruelty-free, meaning animals and sea life are not affected by the collection or manufacturing processes.
At GreenBiz, Johnson highlighted the ways that SCJ is trying to combat the problem of plastic pollution in our oceans, including committing to make 100 percent of its plastic packaging recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2025. He said to address the crisis of plastic in the oceans, business leaders, governments and society must work together.
An SCJ spokeswoman said the company is also exploring the idea of expanding the ocean plastic containers for use with more of its products.
Plastic partnership
Johnson was joined at GreenBiz by Plastic Bank CEO David Katz. Together, they highlighted the companies’ partnership in Indonesia, where SCJ and Plastic Bank have opened eight plastic recycling collection centers to help increase recycling rates in impoverished communities while addressing the challenges of poverty. All of the centers in the country are now operational, putting the program ahead of schedule.
“With the attention this issue has gotten around the world, we’re at a tipping point,” Johnson stated. “Business has an opportunity to embrace this change and continue to drive attention to this issue.”
