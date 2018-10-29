RACINE — SC Johnson has announced three new steps it is taking with the intention of curbing the pollution of the oceans by plastic.
In three separate but related announcements Sunday night, SCJ announced:
- A new partnership with Plastic Bank, one of the leading organizations working to reduce the global crisis of ocean plastic, to help increase recycling rates in impoverished communities across Indonesia while addressing the challenges of poverty.
- It is joining a worldwide coalition of leading businesses and governments to tackle the growing problem of plastic pollution and signed the New Plastics Economy Global Commitment at the 2018 Our Ocean Conference in Bali, Indonesia.
- A series of commitments to further reduce SCJ’s own plastic footprint by boosting recycled plastic content in its packaging, supporting reuse of plastic bottles through concentrated refills, and launching an effort to make Ziploc bags recyclable at curbside.
Plastic Bank partnership
“Ocean plastic is a global crisis, with the equivalent of one dump truck load every minute entering the world’s oceans, mainly from Asian countries,” SCJ stated. At the same time, it said, many communities affected by plastic pollution face high levels of poverty.
“Our oceans need protecting. I applaud the Indonesian government’s pledge to provide $1 billion per year to reduce plastic pollution,” stated SCJ Chairman and CEO Fisk Johnson. “Business, government and NGOs (nongovernmental organizations) need to come together to take on this important issue. It’s critical that we take action to help stop the increasing amount of plastic leaking into our oceans.”
The coalition
Johnson, together with Ellen MacArthur of the Ellen Macarthur Foundation, signed the New Plastics Economy Global Commitment at the 2018 Our Ocean Conference in Bali. Continuing SCJ’s efforts to protect people and the planet, this commitment, led by the Foundation in collaboration with UN Environment, will address the root causes of plastic pollution in an effort to help keep plastic out of the oceans.
“We measure our success not by the financial report of the next quarter, but by what we can do to make the world better for this generation and the next,” Johnson stated. “Together with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation and other global organizations, we are making ambitious commitments and taking united action to create a new plastics economy that helps stop plastic from becoming waste.”
SCJ’s new goals
The problem of plastic pollution, SCJ said, has become a growing one with more than 30 percent of plastic waste escaping collection systems and going into the environment. The company said ocean plastic has reached a global crisis level, with 8 million metric tons of plastic entering the ocean every year. Johnson witnessed this pollution himself on a scuba dive recently in Indonesia.
Consequently, the company announced its intention that 100 percent of its plastic packaging will be recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2025. Currently, 90 percent of its plastic packaging is designed this way.
“At SC Johnson, being an environmental leader has been a principle we have worked hard at for generations,” Johnson stated. “With the increasing spotlight on the global plastic waste crisis, we wanted to share our efforts externally. We hope they inspire other companies to take similar steps toward a circular plastic economy, because the planet simply cannot sustain the status quo.”
