RACINE — SC Johnson Friday announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire Sun Bum, a fast-growing brand that makes personal care products including sun protection, hair care and lip care products. The acquisition also includes the Baby Bum brand of sun protection and baby care products.
“The Sun Bum brand is a welcome addition to our portfolio of trusted products,” stated SCJ Chairman and CEO Fisk Johnson. He said the acquisition will expand the company’s “robust” selection of products such as Babyganics, Method, Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day and Caldrea.
SCJ expects the deal to be finalized subject to U.S. regulatory approval.
As a private company, SC Johnson does not disclose details regarding financial or business transactions.
Racine-based SCJ is one of the world's leading manufacturers of household cleaning products and products for home storage, air care, pest control and shoe care, as well as professional products. Its brands include Glade, Kiwi, Off, Pledge, Scrubbing Bubbles, Shout and Windex.
The 133-year-old company, which generates $10 billion in sales, employs approximately 13,000 people globally and sells products in virtually every country around the world.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.