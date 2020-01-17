SC Johnson, Milwaukee Brewers to announce new partnership

MILWAUKEE — SC Johnson and the Milwaukee Brewers are set to announce a new partnership on Friday, Jan. 24, at Miller Park. According to SCJ, the program will be a first of its kind in Major League Baseball. The company did not elaborate on what the news will be.
The press conference, which is set to begin at 10 a.m. that day at the Northwestern Mutual Legends Club, will feature SCJ Chairman and CEO Fisk Johnson, Rick Schlesinger, Brewers president of business operations, and two Brewers pitchers: Brent Suter and Cory Knebel.