RACINE — SC Johnson has announced it is continuing to address the plastic waste crisis by expanding and widening access to its concentrate offerings.
The Racine-based consumer products company said 1 million plastic bottles are reportedly bought around the world every minute of each day.
“Plastic waste is becoming a bigger and bigger environmental problem,” stated SCJ Chairman and CEO Fisk Johnson. “We hope more people can give concentrates a try, as every single time you use a concentrate bottle you use nearly 80% less plastic waste.”
Since the unveiling of Windex concentrates in 2011, SCJ has steadily expanded its refill options to other cleaning brands including Pledge, Scrubbing Bubbles, Shout and Fantastik.
The new line of SCJ concentrates will begin rolling out in the United States and Canada this month, with Scrubbing Bubbles, Windex and Fantastik bottles and two-count refills set to hit Amazon and other e-commerce retailers — including Target and Walmart websites — first. The next wave of concentrate refills — including Scrubbing Bubbles, Windex and Mr. Muscle — will be available for purchase online in Mexico this July and in the United Kingdom starting in August. China and Japan will follow in September.
SCJ said its trigger bottles deliver more than 10,000 sprays and can be refilled dozens of times.
The company’s Windex bottles have been made with 100% post-consumer recycled plastic since 2015, and this spring the company introduced the first-ever 100% recycled ocean plastic bottle from a major home cleaning brand with its Windex Vinegar line. Plans are underway to launch a 100% Social Plastic Windex bottle with partner Plastic Bank by this fall; the bottle is designed to help the environment and address poverty at the same time.
For more information on SCJ’s commitment to addressing plastic pollution, visit www.scjohnson.com/plastic
