SC Johnson donates $200K locally to help during pandemic

RACINE — SC Johnson on Friday announced an initial donation of $200,000 to help support urgent public needs in the Racine area. This preliminary round of support in the company’s hometown will aid local first responders and the most vulnerable in the community.
As the situation evolves, SCJ said, it will look at more ways to provide support to the community and to those in need.
In addition to delivering 2,500 care packages to local first responders and their families, SCJ will target resources toward several community organizations in Racine to:
- Support Ascension Wisconsin’s local medical response.
- Aid the Racine Unified School District and YMCA in providing student meal programs.
- Help the Salvation Army Racine Food Bank, Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization (HALO), Racine County Food Bank and Kingdom Manna Food Pantry continue to replenish their food supplies.
- Coordinate the local purchase of 6,000 books to be distributed to schoolchildren throughout the community with the help of RUSD, the Racine Police Department and the George Bray Neighborhood YMCA.
“We have an incredibly committed team of people at SC Johnson who are working hard to help meet the needs of our communities as we navigate through this crisis,” stated SCJ Chairman and CEO Fisk Johnson. “Racine’s first responders, medical personnel, schoolchildren and so many others are at the forefront of our thoughts, and we hope this commitment to our home community will help provide some relief.”
This initial $200,000 donation to the Racine community is part of the company’s recent $5 million global commitment to help mitigate the impact and spread of COVID-19. This includes a $1 million donation to the CDC Foundation’s Emergency Response Fund and to other efforts around the world.
