174-room Sheraton Hotel, convention center announced for Festival site

RACINE — A Dallas developer is planning to build a $48 million, 174-room Sheraton Hotel that would connect with Festival Hall and provide Downtown the convention center it has long sought.
Mayor Cory Mason, along with David-Elias Rachie, a principal of Gatehouse, jointly made the announcement at Racine City Hall Friday morning. They also shared images of the planned six-story hotel that would be constructed directly south of, and connect with, Festival Hall.
Mason and City Administrator Jim Palenick said the City of Racine would own the entire first floor of the hotel and that it would increase the available convention/event space from about 17,000 square feet now at Festival Hall to about 27,000, rentable square feet, an increase of nearly 60 percent. The area is currently being described as the Racine convention center.
The new hotel would also offer something Festival Hall does not: multiple meeting rooms that can be sectioned off or put together to open up larger spaces.
“(Festival Hall) doesn’t function as a convention facility,” Palenick said. “We don’t have meeting rooms, break-out rooms, banquet facility, prefunction space, all the things that you’d see in an actual convention center.”
“If you needed to do a trade show, our space (Festival Hall) is really good for that,” Mason said. “But if you needed to do breakout rooms or banquet hall sort of stuff, it’s got limitations. So this would allow us to do both.”
“That’s our public investment, to be able to have that space available.”
The city will continue to own the land and everything on the first floor and lease the “air rights” above it to Gatehouse to build and operate a hotel, Mason and Palenick explained.
The city would also lease the first-floor space to the hotel operator so it will be operated as an integrated hall between hotel and convention center, Palenick added.
Gatehouse returns
Palenick explained that Gatehouse, which also has a Minneapolis office, was one of several potential developers that looked at the Lake Avenue site once proposed for a convention hotel and arena. But, he said, Gatehouse did not see the city’s idea as appropriate and proposed something more like this current proposal. Because the city was not heading in that direction at the time, Gatehouse stepped out of the picture.
But after Mason vetoed the Lake Avenue arena/convention center hotel idea, Palenick said, “We went back to their original proposal and said, you know, there’s a certain amount of merit to what they were saying; let’s contact them and see if there’re some kind of a project that could be talked about or come together from this. And that’s how it got started.”
Mason added, “This was one of the criticisms that was there during the initial discussion on the previous proposal was people saying: Shouldn’t you shore up Festival Hall and have that be a more meaningful space to accomplish these goals — as opposed to another whole facility? So, this (proposal) certainly does that.”
“We were always impressed with Festival Hall,” Rachie said. “We saw that as a great foundation to start a convention center for Racine … One of the things that we looked at right away, we said: Well, they built phase two of a great convention center, but they missed phase one.”
“And why you need something like that,” Rachie continued, “is: You need the back of house to support a large convention. We see these anywhere from 1,000 to 2,000 people.”
“And as a wedding venue, it’s really hard to have a wedding in Festival Hall,” Rachie said. “It’s a wonderful spot, great views, but if you have 200 people, that gets a little lost in there. So we really have a couple of places that you can either have a small, intimate wedding to mid-size and also very large. So that’ll be a big part of the business on the weekend. And then during the week we fill those in with convention center activities that are typical for businesses.”
More than 174 rooms possible
Rachie said Gatehouse has done more than $1 billion in development projects, all in the hospitality industry. This project may cost as much as about $54 million, he said.
Although the Sheraton will have at least 174 rooms, it may have more than that, by making it even more than six stories tall, Rachie said.
Friday’s announcement follows another, in mid-May, that Hovde Properties of Madison plans to build 190 apartments and a hotel of about 100 rooms at 233 Lake Ave., about two blocks from the Festival Hall parking lot. Asked if the market can absorb that many new hotel rooms — with the DoubleTree Inn also in the vicinity, Rachie replied, “We have room to put up to 1,500 people for a convention, up to 2,000 we could get in there; we don’t have close to enough rooms for that. … People want to be right in that area.”
And Gatehouse may be building the hotel at 233 Lake Ave. for Hovde, Rachie added.
Rachie said according to a study performed about a year ago, this project would have about $130 million in financial impact on the city over the first 10 years.
The future hotel’s top floor would have a large bar/restaurant and patio facing the lake. It would also have an observation deck — possibly on the roof — which would be open to the public during business hours.
The Sheraton’s rooms will draw a premium of about $30 to $40 over what the DoubleTree Inn, 223 Gaslight Circle, would charge, Rachie said. Gatehouse would hope to get more than $200 per night and, for some rooms with lake views, possibly up to $300.
Parking spaces
The hotel and convention center would occupy most or all of Festival Hall’s metered parking lot, thus blotting out those 88 parking spaces. But immediately west of the site is the Lake Avenue parking ramp, with 374 stalls, which Mason said is underutilized.
“We have more than our fair share of parking lots with amazing Lake Michigan views,” Mason remarked. “And I would argue that there’s probably better redevelopment uses for Lake Michigan views than parking lots.”
The hotel would leave the Pershing Park boat launch untouched, but Mason said he was unsure whether the hotel would mean the loss of the Laurel Clark Memorial Fountain.
Officials said the city would participate in financing the project by negotiating financial incentives, just as it did with Royal Capital Group for the planned @North Beach development. Palenick said city officials expect to create a tax increment district there to enhance the city’s ability to participate in the project costs.
Gatehouse would like to start building the hotel next year, Mason said. Rachie said it would be about an 18- to 24-month construction project.
Now why would investors and developers wait until now to put a hotel in downtown Racine with a conference center? Here's a clue: It starts with an "F", ends with 2"n"s and has 2 "o"s, a "c" and an "x" between them.
Much better than a hockey arena that we had to pay for. I like it. Stop with the trade shows. Not big enough. Maybe some tabletop job fairs, but nothing truly revenue generating that would bring in people from all over. But I think it’ll be great. The skepticism you’re reading phoner is easy to understand. Very little, I’m the past, has come to fruition. That’s just a fact. I don’t care at all for Mason, like many, but that doesn’t mean we all don’t want what’s best for the city.
From the limited info in the article looks like a great project which should make good use of the underutilized Festival Hall. Probably a wise choice not to mention the Mt. Pleasant project as some sort of value added selling point---Racine's taxpayers seem to reject anything tied to that. Sell it as a Racine (city) project by and for the citizens of Racine.
First impression: I Love this idea!! Much better use than the Hockey arena. About the correct amount of new Hotels rooms we are in need of, and utilization of the Lake Michigan view which seems to have been lacking for the first 150 years of this city. And we start actually collecting property taxes on lakefront property! (Rather than some parking meters). We get to actually utilize the parking ramp which as Mayor Mason mentioned doesn't need a lake front view. I would also welcome building new buildings with lake views on top of those parking ramps downtown. Why does this city have so much lake view property with non taxed govt and "free" stuff on it?
I do get that the ramp doesn't need a lake view, and that's fine, but just pointing out that ramp IS utilized. It is close to full every weekday, and occasionally it is entirely full.
I don't think Racine will get taxes, as the city will still own the land....
Of course it will. the private portion of the building would generate property tax revenue. I'm not sure this needs a new TIF district though.
The city will still get taxes from the building and value of leased land.
The city doesn't tax itself (or another government/school/non profits, etc).... With leased property, the owners of the lands pays taxes.
South of Festival Hall??? To me, that parking lot doesn't seem big enough for this hotel to replace it, but I guess the designers would know. But what about the fountain and related building? Also, the Lake Avenue parking ramp that is supposedly "underutilized" is essentially full every single weekday, except for postal and other holidays. I'm a renter in that ramp. I'd like to know what precautions are going to be taken to ensure that renters take precedence to daily parkers. I pay to be guaranteed a spot every single day and so do many others, and those guaranteed spots need to be enforced.
Great plan! Makes so much more sense than the previous proposal to build a separate hotel/convention center further north. However, the rendering for the hotel is somewhat underwhelming. I hope they can come up with something more aesthetically interesting than a square glass box.
The fountain is very expensive maintenance, liability and lifeguards. None of those aspects were understood when it was proposed. Another more suitable and less burdensome tribute should be created regardless of this new development.
Isn't the parkway land that was donated by Johnson as a parkway? Most donations are to be used for that...
Lifeguard? It's basically a big lawn sprinkler. Why would it have a lifeguard?
Lifeguard is needed because state law defines the fountain as a pool and those rules require an attendant. Same with the water. And the water sanitation is located underground, so "confined space entry" rules apply. Meaning at least two people with lock out tag out and access to emergency services.
They are mostly there to monitor poor behavior. Tell kids to stop running, stop squirting water bottles at other people etc. But, like previous poster said, I’m sure it’s a requirement too.
My first thought what is the cost to the taxpayer of this city?
Put it on the list of projects proposed and never built.
Cynic [sin-ik]: a person who shows or expresses a bitterly or sneeringly cynical attitude.
re·al·ist noun: realist; plural noun: realists 1. 1. a person who accepts a situation as it is and is prepared to deal with it accordingly. 2. "I am a realist, with no time for your world of make believe"
Cynical [sin-i-kuhl]: bitterly or sneeringly distrustful, contemptuous, or pessimistic.
Not good, not terrible.
Love It! The only thing I object to is touching the Dr. Laurel Blair Salton Clark Memorial Fountain.
Cool! Is it too much to ask that, architecturally they do their best to emulate the design of festival hall so they fit together aesthetically?
