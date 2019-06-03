Riverside Inn sold; buyers plan $2 million in renovations

RACINE — The troublesome Riverside Inn has been sold to two Milwaukee owners in the hospitality field who come in with a $2 million renovation budget and plans to open the future Travelodge Watersedge Hotel.
But new co-owners Karl Rajani and Patrick Prabhu have more than a huge renovation project on their hands. Before they can operate, they need to cure the health code violations left by the previous owner, Sam Naimi; get all current residents out; and obtain a new hotel/motel permit from the city.
On what is being required of them before they can operate, Rajani and Prabhu are not seeing eye to eye with city officials.
Rajani and Prabhu are experienced hotel operators. They currently own and operate Days Inn & Suites Downtown Milwaukee, which they built about 10 years ago. They also own a Travelodge approximately 7 miles south of downtown Milwaukee. “Both hotels are extremely successful and profitable, as attested to by their competitive rankings in their respective Star Reports,” the owners wrote in their summary business plan for their Racine hotel project.
Rajani and Prabhu also have under active development an 85-unit Baymont Inn & Suites in Madison. And they recently acquired a building one block north of the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, which they plan to remodel into a mid-scale boutique hotel over the next year.
Rajkani said the partners paid $1.4 million cash for the Riverside: $1 million for the building and $400,000 for the other assets.
With their proposed Watersedge Hotel, Rajani and Prabhu wrote that they believe they can compete with area hotels on the basis of value, being clean and comfortable, being aesthetically appealing, and potentially creating demand from fishermen and outdoorsmen attracted to the opportunities provided by adjacent Horlick Dam.
“We believe it will be a fantastic tourist destination hotel,” Rajani said.
As a mid-level hotel, rates will likely range from about $50 to $150 a night, Prabhu said.
Troubled history
The Riverside Inn already had a long history of problems under previous owner Sam Naimi when, in November 2017, the City Council revoked the business’ liquor license in a unanimous decision.
The inn’s liquor license had already been suspended for about three months under the terms of a settlement agreement signed by Naimi and city officials that summer — a settlement that followed Police Chief Art Howell declaring the Riverside a nuisance in February 2017. The city pulled the liquor license because of the volume of police calls to Riverside since the settlement.
In recommending yanking the liquor license, the city's Public Safety and Licensing Committee listed as its reasons for denial the number of police calls to the inn. The panel also cited more than half a dozen violations of state and local laws related to alcoholic beverages, including storage of alcohol outside of a licensed premise, and the lack of premises required for a license.
Explaining why he and Rajani would take on a hotel property that has brought the city years of problems and is outdated and in poor shape now, Prabhu said he has history in the Racine area, having lived here from 1988-98; during that time he was first an engineer, then plant manager, at Ganton Technologies until it closed.
“I remember how nice (the hotel) used to be as the Holiday Inn,” he said.
“We understand it has a very challenging reputation,” Rajani said. “We want to make it a shining jewel.”
As a gesture of good corporate citizenship, he said guests who stay at the future Watersedge Hotel will be reimbursed for 5 percent of all the money they spend within the City of Racine, just by showing receipts. That will include spending at restaurants, for fishing supplies, the Racine Zoo and so on, Rajani said.
Planned renovations
The buyers closed on the purchase of the Riverside Inn, 3700 Northwestern Ave., May 24. Their upgrade plan for the 112-unit property includes:
- Removing all exterior first-floor entrances that lead directly into guest rooms, and replace them with windows. Such doors are a security risk and now frowned upon in the hospitality industry, Prabhu explained;
- Replacing the carpeting after the exterior doors have been replaced with windows;
- Brightening the dimly lit hallways with new LED fixtures;
- Replacing all bedding with triple-sheet bedding;
- Completely resurfacing the pockmarked parking lot;
- Total bathroom remodeling, including replacing the old laminate countertops with granite, new sinks and faucets;
- Remodeling the lobby and replacing the aging front doors with automatic sliding doors;
- Installing a camera system; and
- Adding exterior lighting.
Another part of the plan, Prabhu said, is to put the disused, junk-filled restaurant and bar into “white box” condition and find a separate operator. They said they are already talking with a potential operator they know.
Also in the plans is to bring the 24- by 54-foot outdoor swimming pool, which is east of the building, back into use, Prabhu said. They may even enclose it eventually, he added.
Working toward permit
Rajani has been going back and forth with City of Racine Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox about the conditions under which he and Prabhu can get a hotel/motel permit.
On Friday, in a letter to Rajani, Bowersox explained that state law prohibits the transfer of such a permit from one owner to another; the new owners must apply for their own.
“As a result, you do not currently have a permit to operate the Riverside Inn as a hotel/motel and therefore must cease all operations immediately,” Bowersox wrote.
That edict triggers another outcome: The Riverside’s current clientele must be moved to alternative housing. In recent years the motel has been used primarily by migrant workers and other long-term residents, many of whom Rajani said are disabled or may have various types of mental illness.
The Health Department is giving the new owners until July 1 to vacate all guest rooms while closing the premises to any new guests. The owners have a counselor on site who is working with those occupants to try to find them new quarters and resources. Bowersox has also offered her department's assistance.
Rajani is pushing back against the July 1 deadline. On Monday, he emailed back to Bowersox in part, “I am not prepared to undertake any actions that would in any way bring harm to the current residents, especially the children.”
The new owners are also working to correct the batch of health code violations discovered during the last city inspection at Riverside — violations racked up by Naimi.
Bowersox suggested that Rajani and Prabh withdraw their permit application until those health code violations have been corrected, all permit conditions have been satisfied and the remodeling process is finished.
Rajani called the city's conditions for allowing them to operate “truly disappointing."
