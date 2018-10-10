RACINE — Foxconn Technology Group on Tuesday announced a request for proposal, or RFP, for design/build companies to propose innovative design concepts for the new Foxconn Place Racine, 1 Main St. in Downtown.
Foxconn Place Racine is to become a co-working environment for public-private partnerships focused on promoting “smart city” initiatives and programs that will make use of the AI 8K+5G ecosystem that Foxconn is building in Wisconsin. (AI refers to artificial intelligence, 8K is ultrasharp definition displays and 5G is the next generation of cell phone technology.)
Foxconn Place “will also enable talent, businesses and academia to collaborate in a technologically advanced space that reflects Wisconsin’s ongoing transformation into a vibrant global high-tech hub,” according to the Taiwan-based company.
“Foxconn is requesting for proposals that blend the company’s need for smart co-working spaces, designed with the workforce of the future in mind, with our vision for Foxconn Place Racine as an incubator of smart city initiatives, driven by technological innovations at the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park,” Alan Yeung, Foxconn’s director of U.S. strategic initiatives, stated in a news release.
Yeung added: “Located in the heart of Downtown Racine, Foxconn Place Racine is in a strategic position to help drive smart city pilot programs that enhance how we live, work and play. We look forward to supporting the city of Racine in becoming a model for how smart-city solutions are applied to improve home living spaces, collaborative working spaces, public safety, transportation networks and environmental sustainability, by leveraging Foxconn’s AI 8K+5G technologies.”
Foxconn has not indicated when the building’s current tenants, which include BMO Harris Bank and financial services firm Baird, will leave or to where they will relocate. A company representative has said that information will be announced this week.
Foxconn Place Racine is one of five Foxconn locations across Wisconsin, including the future Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park in Mount Pleasant. The others are Foxconn’s North American headquarters in Milwaukee, Foxconn Place Green Bay and Foxconn Place Chippewa Valley. The five locations comprise the company’s Wisconsin Valley talent and innovation network.
Foxconn is also investing in ginseng production in the Wausau area.
How to respond to RFP
The Foxconn Place Racine design/build project is for a section of the building that covers approximately 20,500 gross square feet and must be constructed in an occupied building without disrupting activities in adjacent spaces occupied by current tenants. In addition, design, procurement and installation of furnishings will also be required and should be supplemented with recommendations for sustainable construction and energy efficiency. As part of Foxconn’s “Wisconsin First” approach, design/build firms with strong track records in Wisconsin will be given preference in the RFP process.
Completed proposals are due by 10 a.m. on Oct. 25 and are to be delivered to 611 E. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, c/o Adam Jen. Foxconn’s goal is to occupy the finished space in January or as soon as possible.
To learn more about the RFP process, interested firms can attend an information session to be held at Gateway Technical College on Oct. 16. Firms are asked to visit https://wisconnvalley.wi.gov/Pages/Racine-OneMainCentre.aspx to preregister for the information session. Upon registration, details with specific time and location will be provided.
