RACINE — A city committee Thursday got the first public look at the 247-unit lakefront apartment complex, called @North Beach, which a Milwaukee developer plans to build on the former Walker Manufacturing site — an estimated $50 million project.
The Downtown Area Design Review Committee was favorably impressed. The developer, Royal Capital Group, brought an architectural team from Engberg Anderson Architects, also of Milwaukee, to Racine City Hall.
They came equipped with drawings of the two imposing apartment buildings planned for the 9.5-acre site just north of Pugh Marina, 1001 Michigan Blvd., the city water treatment plant at 100 Hubbard St., and the lake. Royal Capital is buying the city-owned site for $3.2 million.
Since the project was announced with much fanfare in early December, Royal Capital has pushed the total number of apartments — all market rate — from the original 242 to 247 by adding a few walk-ups, said Terrell Walter, the company’s development manager for multifamily housing.
Walter said Royal Capital hopes to start construction in May.
Engberg Anderson — a firm with a stellar reputation — showed the committee images of two buildings: a seven-story apartment building, including a two-story parking structure on the north part of the site; and a five-story, L-shape apartment building with one story of parking to the south.
Although the buildings will not have a uniform look, Felipe Ornellas of Engberg Anderson, one of the company owners, said they “will talk to each other” to communicate that they are part of one development. He described their designs as having a “nautical vibe” with the use of white, blue and wood colors.
They will be separated by Hamilton Street, which Ornellas said will be a gateway to the lakefront.
Every one of the 247 apartments will have either a balcony or walk-out patio, Walter said. Each of the two buildings will have a restaurant. The south apartment building will have an outdoor pool and tanning deck.
“I like the building very much,” architect and committee member Micah Waters said at one point as one of the two building designs was being shown, and he reinforced that later. Other committee members also voiced support for what they saw.
Green design
Royal Capital plans to construct the project to achieve certification in the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design program. Walter said that for now, Royal Capital is writing the specifications based on the use of Cree LED lighting.
Ornellas said the buildings will incorporate many “Smart City” ideas, something Foxconn has talked about continually since announcing it would build a manufacturing plant in Mount Pleasant.
The doors to the parking garage will have clear glass, so that pedestrians know when a car is driving out at night, Ornellas said.
