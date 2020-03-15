Response to coronavirus, SCJ donates $1M, companies restrict travel

RACINE — With coronavirus rattling nations around the world, Racine-based companies that operate internationally are also feeling the effects.
While information was not immediately available Saturday about any possible impacts here in Racine County after a person tested positive in the county, companies spoke last week about how they had been impacted by the outbreak so far internationally.
Modine Manufacturing, which manufactures in numerous countries around the world, including China and Italy, is a good example, although none of its employees have been diagnosed with COVID-19, as of reports from earlier last week.
Kathy Powers, Modine’s treasurer and vice president for investor relations, said Modine’s two Italian plants are both in the northern part of the country, where the first rash of coronavirus cases erupted.
“At first, they had designated ‘red zones,’ and we were not in them,” Powers said Tuesday. “Now the whole country is.”
Modine’s Italian plants are still operating, she said, although some people who do not feel well are staying home. “But we have no known cases in the workforce,” Powers said.
In China, where Modine has six manufacturing plants and an office in Shanghai, all operations shut down during the Chinese New Year holiday, then stayed closed during the government-imposed 14-day quarantine, Powers said.
Now, the Chinese government is allowing people to return to work, she continued, and Modine’s plants are back to about 80 to 90% capacity since about March 1, still somewhat limited by the number of workers on the job.
Modine also has suppliers in China, and Modine’s team has been working to keep its supply chains open, Powers said. “There’s been very little disruption,” she said. “We had some air freight, but they’re mostly getting what they need.”
Restricted travel
For Twin Disc, “At this point we have not had any interruptions in the manufacturing and shipping of our products,” Jim Freiertag, company president and chief operating officer, said Wednesday.
“We have restricted our employees from travel to/from (Centers for Disease Control)-defined Level 3 countries,” Freiertag said. CDC has declared China, Iran, South Korea and Italy to be Level 3 countries, recommending that travelers avoid all nonessential travel to those destinations.
Other travel has been reduced and replaced with video/phone conferencing, Freiertag said. He added, “We are monitoring the situation closely to ensure our employees are safe and customer needs are met.”
Johnson Financial Group CEO Jim Popp sent an email to customers Friday morning about the situation. He stated, “While our offices remain open for business, we are allowing our associates and customers to transact business remotely, by phone or online whenever possible. Many of our capabilities can be accessed online, through our mobile app or by using any of our branch drive-through windows.”
Popp continued, “We continue to advise associates to remain at home if they are feeling ill or are unsure about their own health. We have restricted noncritical travel and have allowed associates to work remotely, when possible. We have instituted additional cleaning protocols for our offices and branch locations to help keep our office and public areas healthy and safe for everyone.
“Finally, we are evaluating our large-scale events and meetings through April 30, and have canceled or will reschedule as necessary.”
Other effects
SC Johnson is donating $1 million to the CDC Foundation’s Emergency Response Fund to strengthen domestic and global public health infrastructure and responses to address the spread of COVID-19.
“Everyone in the SC Johnson family is deeply concerned for the people and communities affected by this virus,” Fisk Johnson, Chairman and CEO of SCJ, said in a statement. “We hope this support will help the Foundation protect lives and the well-being of families.”
The Foundation will use SC Johnson’s donation to help fill gaps and mobilize resources to address fast-emerging needs posed by the virus.
Key efforts will include supporting public health responders in local communities, developing education and awareness campaigns, meeting essential needs for those in quarantine and more.
In addition, SCJ donated 1 million yuan to the Red Cross in China and will continue to provide both monetary and product support as this outbreak develops. One million yuan equals about $143,750.
Stephen Hogan, SCJ’s senior director for global public affairs, said, “We are seeing an increased demand for some of our products, such as hand sanitizers, and we are increasing production to help address the needs of people around the world. We are monitoring this situation closely as it continues to evolve and are working throughout our organization to assess how we can provide further support.”