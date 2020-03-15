Response to coronavirus, SCJ donates $1M, companies restrict travel

Now, the Chinese government is allowing people to return to work, she continued, and Modine’s plants are back to about 80 to 90% capacity since about March 1, still somewhat limited by the number of workers on the job.

Modine also has suppliers in China, and Modine’s team has been working to keep its supply chains open, Powers said. “There’s been very little disruption,” she said. “We had some air freight, but they’re mostly getting what they need.”

Restricted travel

For Twin Disc, “At this point we have not had any interruptions in the manufacturing and shipping of our products,” Jim Freiertag, company president and chief operating officer, said Wednesday.

“We have restricted our employees from travel to/from (Centers for Disease Control)-defined Level 3 countries,” Freiertag said. CDC has declared China, Iran, South Korea and Italy to be Level 3 countries, recommending that travelers avoid all nonessential travel to those destinations.

Other travel has been reduced and replaced with video/phone conferencing, Freiertag said. He added, “We are monitoring the situation closely to ensure our employees are safe and customer needs are met.”