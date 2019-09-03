FRANKSVILLE — One politician, a publishing couple and one deceased unionist were honored Monday at Racine Area Labor Fest.
Labor Fest, held at Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park, 9416 Northwestern Ave., brought retired and active union members who celebrated the gains the labor movement brought to this nation.
Event Chairman Rich Hinderholtz estimated that Labor Fest drew 400 to 500 people. That included those who brought about 90 vehicles to show off in the Car & Motorcycle Show.
The event drew several Democratic politicians and even one Republican politician, State Rep. Robert Wittke, R-62nd District, which Hinderholtz said is a rare sight at the annual event.
This year, the Labor Fest Board of Directors honored:
- State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-66th District, Labor Person of the Year;
- Marv and Mary Modder, publishers of the Southeast Wisconsin Labor Times, as Mr. and Mrs. Solidarity; and
- The late Michael Goebel, Labor Retiree of the Year. It was the first posthumous award since Retiree of the year was added in 2009, Hinderholtz said.
All Labor Fest awards start with nominations. Hinderholtz said about Neubauer being chosen as Labor Person of the Year, “Greta’s been a strong labor supporter from very early on, and she was an organizer for some environmental issues.”
In 2017, Neubauer began working as an aide for then-State Rep. Cory Mason — also one of Monday’s speakers at the event. In November 2017, when Mason announced he would resign his Assembly seat to become mayor of Racine, Neubauer declared her candidacy to fill his Assembly seat. She won the Democratic primary election and ran unopposed in the 2018 fall general election.
Among her causes is to pass nonpartisan redistricting reform.
Other honorees
Marv and Mary Modder were named Mr. and Mrs. Solidarity as publishers of the Southeast Wisconsin Labor Times, among numerous other labor-oriented activities they have lent their efforts to.
Both are retired Kenosha Unified School District teachers. Marv served as a building representative in the Kenosha Education Association, edited the KEA union newsletter the GLUE for 13 years, and was honored as Kenosha’s Labor Person of the Year in 2016.
Among Mary Modder’s many union activities, she wrote that she is especially proud of her work serving as president of the Kenosha Education Association from 2009–2012. Mary received the Theodora Youman’s Award from Kenosha Junior Women’s Club for her political activism and was named the Kenosha Labor Person of the Year in 2012 by the Kenosha Labor Council.
Hinderholtz said the Modders were chosen for the award because, after Kenosha’s labor newspaper discontinued publication several years ago, they started the monthly Southeast Wisconsin Labor Times, a print and electronic newsletter.
Goebel, who died June 28, was a retiree from Wisconsin Bell/AT&T and president of Communication Workers of America Local 4611. He was named Kenosha Labor Person of the Year in 2009.
“I got involved, and I’m one of those who thinks that anything worth being involved in is worth doing to excess,” Goebel said of his work with the 140-member union when he accepted that award in 2009.
His wife Jackie recalled making trips to Madison with Michael to demonstrate at the Capitol. According to Labor Fest organizers, Goebel was “known to approach state leaders as they arrived in the parking lot at the Capitol, (and) would lobby relentlessly on behalf of workers.”
Goebel was also elected to the Kenosha County Board of Supervisors.
“He was just a strong labor advocate,” Hinderholtz said.
