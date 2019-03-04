MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, in partnership with the Wisconsin Livestock Identification Consortium, is reminding anyone who owns livestock to register the location where animals are kept.
Whether someone has one animal or thousands, and regardless if the facility is required to be licensed, state law requires any location that keeps livestock to be registered with DATCP. There is no cost to register and the information provided is confidential.
DATCP uses the information to rapidly respond to animal disease outbreaks in order to protect animal health, the food supply, public safety, and Wisconsin’s agriculture economy.
Livestock includes any of the following: Cattle and other bovine animals; swine; poultry; sheep; goats; horses and other equine animals; farm-raised deer and other cervids; game birds including pheasants, quail, wild turkeys, migrating waterfowl, pigeons, and exotic birds raised in captivity; bison; llamas and other camelids; emus and ostriches; and farm-raised fish.
Examples of locations with livestock that need to register include the following:
- Farms and hobby farms
- Backyard poultry flocks
- Veterinary clinics with large animal hospital facilities
- Stables
- Livestock exhibitions, markets, and feedlots
- Dealers and haulers that keep livestock on their property
- Slaughter, rendering, and dead animal facilities
- Any other location where livestock is kept or congregated.
Timetable
Between March and July, DATCP is to mail more than 60,000 renewals to current livestock premises registrants. Current registrants must renew their livestock premises by July 31. Those who longer have livestock, must report this to update their location on state records. DATCP conducts renewals every three years.
Those who need to register a new location, more information is available at the DATCP’s website at https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Programs_Services/PremisesRegistration.aspx.
Those who have livestock and do not register their location are subject to fines and are not eligible for a state indemnity payment for animals condemned due to disease exposure.
New registrants can get a paper application from WLIC through the following methods:
- Going to https://wiid.org and clicking on “Premises Registration”
- Calling (888) 808-1910
- Emailing helpdesk@wiid.org
Protecting Wisconsin
Certain animal diseases threaten not only Wisconsin, but the nation. Through the premises registration database, DATCP’s Division of Animal Health has a vital tool to help prevent and control the spread of disease. What used to take weeks of going through paper documentation and driving door-to-door to identify locations and notify owners can now be done in minutes.
Registering livestock premises supports disease management by protecting the health of all livestock, many of which are used in food production. Some diseases also pose a threat to human health making rapid response essential to public safety.
Having a system with proper trace back and trace forward capabilities also provides for a timely response to minimize the economic impact in the event of an outbreak. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics Service, Wisconsin’s agriculture contributes $88.3 billion annually to the state’s economy with the dairy industry contributing almost half of that at $43.4 billion.
In 2004, the Wisconsin Legislature passed the law for premises registration and it became mandatory in 2006, making it the nation’s first mandatory premises registration law and has since become a national model.
