RACINE — Regency Mall has announced the start of Racine Reads, a program designed to publicly promote reading through special events held at the mall that “inspire students, make reading fun and give back to local school libraries.”
Racine Reads features two events for partnering elementary schools. The first are two Reads Spirit Nights that encourage reading and support local libraries.
The events, scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Oct. 2 and 4, will feature interactive games for students who can use their reading skills to win prizes. For every student who attends, the program donates $1 to the school’s library.
The other event, with the date yet to be set, is a Reads Recognition Night intended to celebrate the reading achievements of students at the school year’s end. The event will feature a presentation of certificates by local leaders and a wall of recognition displaying the names of student readers.
Racine Reads is supported by the Regency Mall at no cost to participating schools or families.
“This is an exciting new event that brings people together in the mall in support of local reading success,” stated Coles Doyle, marketing director for Hull Property Group, which owns Regency Mall. “Our goal is to use the mall common area for events that inspire shoppers, families and the community, and we are excited to work with local elementary schools to host events that motivate students to read.”
Elementary schools interested in joining Racine Reads can visit ourcityreads.com/registration to sign up.
The program is also seeking partnerships from local businesses to help grow this community reading initiative. Businesses interested in supporting the program should email ourcityreads@hullpg.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.