Bauer Sign Co. of Milwaukee Wednesday installs the new Regency Mall signs above the four newly remodeled main entrances. Here, workers unpack letters, which will be lit by LED lights, and prepare to install them at the northeast entrance. The second photo shows the finished signage at the northwest entrance — where replacement of some of the pavement began immediately. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Michael "Mick" Burke covers business and the Village of Sturtevant. He is the proud father of two daughters and owner of a fantastic, although rug-chewing, German shepherd dog.

Load comments