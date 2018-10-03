Bauer Sign Co. of Milwaukee Wednesday installs the new Regency Mall signs above the four newly remodeled main entrances. Here, workers unpack letters, which will be lit by LED lights, and prepare to install them at the northeast entrance. The second photo shows the finished signage at the northwest entrance — where replacement of some of the pavement began immediately.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.