Regency Mall
On Tuesday, Hull Property Group, Regency Mall’s owner, invited the community to visit the new and improved shopping center. The mall has also released its holiday shopping hours.

RACINE — Regency Mall has announced its hours for Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday and the rest of the holiday season.

“We feel the changes we have made, and continue to make, at the mall provide a positive shopping experience for our customers,” said John Mulherin, Hull’s vice president for government relations.

Holiday hours are as follows:

Thanksgiving Day — The mall’s tenants have the option — but are not required — to be open between the hours of 6 p.m. and midnight. Stores will not be open before 6 p.m.

Black Friday — 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday after Black Friday — normal hours.

Extended holiday hours will run Dec. 14–25: Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

On Christmas Eve the mall is scheduled to be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will be closed Christmas Day.

Regency Mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

