RACINE — Physical upgrades at Regency Mall continue with the transformation of all four main mall entrance exteriors, a project that began about three weeks ago. Mall owners Hull Property Group are enhancing each entrance with the installation of new vertical and horizontal features including stacked-stone surfaces on the new columns. After all four entrances are finished, the mall’s exterior will be power-washed.
I heard they are putting statues of shoppers at the entrance. That's to make it look like actual people are going there.
Even though everyone on here will start complaining, thanks for doing this. It’s no skin off our back so it IS appreciated.
