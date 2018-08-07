RACINE — Physical upgrades at Regency Mall continue with the transformation of all four main mall entrance exteriors, a project that began about three weeks ago. Mall owners Hull Property Group are enhancing each entrance with the installation of new vertical and horizontal features including stacked-stone surfaces on the new columns. After all four entrances are finished, the mall’s exterior will be power-washed.

