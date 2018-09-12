Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Regency Mall Entrance Upgrades
Regency Mall's owners have announced that performing groups or individuals can register to be part of five nights of entertainment at the mall during one week in November, with shoppers voting for their favorite act. Shown here is one of the entrance upgrades in progress in early August.

RACINE — Regency Mall has announced the opening of registration for The Festive Five, a five-night event to kick off the holiday season featuring choirs, musicians, dance groups and more. The event is scheduled to be held the week of Nov. 12 with performances each night, and performers have until Oct. 5 to register.

Acts are to perform live in the mall throughout the week and friends, family and shoppers can vote for their favorite holiday performance. The act with the most votes will win the title of Racine’s Festive Favorite. The winner will receive the 2018 Festive Five award and will be announced in a special Facebook live event.

“Our goal is to bring the community together to showcase local talent and kick-start the holiday season,” said Coles Doyle, marketing director for Hull Property Group, owner of Regency Mall. “We have fun seasonal décor that will be displayed throughout the mall and a holiday-inspired performance area for The Festive Five participants. We want shoppers, performers and the entire community to engage in the holiday experience and enjoy the spirit of the season through song, dance, music and scenes from Christmas classics,”

Registration for The Festive Five is open, and individuals or groups interested in performing can visit www.thefestivefive.com to register. A full list of performances is to be announced prior to the event and promoted in the mall. The community is welcome to attend the performances and vote for their favorite.

For additional questions, email thefestivefive@hullpg.com.

