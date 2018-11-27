Try 3 months for $3

RACINE — Last New Year’s Day was calamitous for Alfonso Arroyo, whose business, Rosie’s restaurant, was destroyed by fire. Arroyo expects another New Year’s Day to roll around with no new Rosie’s to reopen in its place.

The small south-side restaurant that Arroyo had owned and operated for 15 years caught fire. Firefighters responded at about 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 1 to the diner at 1804 Taylor Ave. and battled the blaze for 3 hours until the building could be inspected. Multiple firefighting vehicles were involved, including one rig that used its ladder with a firefighter aloft to douse the flames from above.

Firefighters tread carefully as standing water around the building turned quickly to ice in single-digit temperatures.

No one was injured, but the restaurant that Arroyo had named for his eldest daughter, Rosie Trevino, was a total loss with damage estimated at $150,000.

“Rosie’s was more than just a restaurant,” Trevino said in a family statement following the fire. “We were a family. From our hardworking employees to our loyal patrons is what made Rosie’s so special.”

Two weeks after the fire, the Racine Fire Department said the blaze was caused by an unattended heater. Exceptionally cold weather had caused water lines to freeze in the restaurant, fire officials said, and Arroyo left an unattended LP gas-fueled, torpedo-style industrial heater running to thaw the frozen lines. The fire was ruled an accident.

In April on Facebook, Arroyo and his family announced their intention to rebuild Rosie’s. Arroyo had already been through this once before: In September 2009, Rosie’s nearly faced its end after another fire caused more than $80,000 in damage. However, it survived and reopened the following December.

Behind schedule

Demolition of the old, burned structure from the New Year’s Day fire began in May. Arroyo said the new restaurant will cost an estimated $190,000 and that insurance will largely cover that.

Today, the new building has walls, roof trusses, a few windows and not much else. On Monday, after the snowstorm, the work site was silent.

“I wanted to be open now,” Arroyo said last week. He blames his previous contractor for causing the delays that leave him facing a winter of uncertainty about when he can reopen Rosie’s.

Meanwhile, Arroyo is working in a factory, and his employees have found other jobs — although he said they keep in contact, and he expects them to return whenever he can reopen his restaurant.

“Pretty much everyone’s coming back,” he said.

Michael "Mick" Burke covers business and the Village of Sturtevant. He is the proud father of two daughters and owner of a fantastic, although rug-chewing, German shepherd dog.

