RACINE — Evergreen Real Estate Group, which develops, rehabilitates and manages both affordable and market-rate multifamily housing, announced it has completed a $2 million renovation of Durand Plaza, a 72-unit affordable senior housing community at 3003 Durand Ave.
Evergreen, which acquired the property in October 2017 and has managed it since then, also secured a 20-year extension of the property’s Section 8 housing assistance payments contract in conjunction with the renovation.
Evergreen Construction Co., the firm’s full-service construction arm, managed the project, which was implemented as a phased “in place” renovation to avoid relocation and disruption of residents.
“This project exemplifies our philosophy as a property management and construction company, since we not only improved and retained this affordable housing community for many years to come, but did so with minimum inconvenience to residents,” stated Steve Rappin, president of Chicago-based Evergreen. “We are pleased to report we completed the renovations to units and common areas on schedule, while retaining 100 percent of the existing residents and allowing them to remain in the community as we made updates that truly enhanced the livability of the apartments and common spaces.”
Durand Plaza comprises four two-story buildings constructed in 1970. In addition to the 72 residential units, the property includes a community room with television and shared kitchen, as well as an on-site laundry room.
During the remodeling, all buildings received new roofs and windows as well as mechanical improvements. Corridors, stairwells and common areas were refreshed with new carpet, paint and lighting.
Residential units received new light fixtures, smoke/carbon monoxide detectors and window blinds throughout, while baths were remodeled with new flooring, paint, refinished tubs and new fixtures. Approximately 80 percent of the apartments were retrofitted with new kitchens, including new paint, flooring, cabinetry, countertops and appliances.
Exterior improvements included repaved parking lots, repaired sidewalks, masonry updates, new perimeter fencing, landscaping, a new monument sign and a new patio with seating that complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
‘Minimal disturbance’
The renovation was planned and executed with residents in mind from start to finish, said Andre Pintauro, president of Evergreen Construction Co.
“We collaborated with the management team to arrange for residents to receive funds to get lunch, go see a movie or enjoy other activities for a few hours on days when the construction crew needed to be in individual apartments,” he said. “We really tried to make this project a case study on how to give units a makeover with minimal disturbance to the daily lives of those who live in the community.”
Founded in 1999, Evergreen Real Estate Group develops, acquires and manages affordable and market-rate multifamily apartments for both seniors and families. Evergreen specializes in “thoughtful, creative” residential development solutions, from adaptive reuse of historic buildings to new development in cities and towns facing a shortage of affordable housing. The company currently owns and manages 8,500 units of multifamily housing in 10 states.
