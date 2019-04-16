MOUNT PLEASANT — Racine County Economic Development Corp. will celebrate its 36th year of service at the 2019 RCEDC Annual Meeting on May 16 at the Delta Hotel by Marriott Racine, 7111 Washington Ave. Registration starts at 4 p.m. and the program starts at 4:30 pm.
The Annual Meeting is designed to give guests an insider’s look into the businesses assisted, the projects completed and the collective community impact created from RCEDC’s efforts.
“The programs, resources and knowledge provided through RCEDC have been critical to the development of Racine County,” stated Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave. “This event is always exciting, because it allows us to celebrate our progress and encourages us to seize the opportunities in our region.”
The Annual Meeting reflects the progress made toward completing the Racine County Economic Development Plan, updated and adopted for implementation in 2017-19. The EDP was created to engage multiple organizations to collaborate on activities that, when successfully implemented, enhance the future economic vitality of Racine County. From its original adoption, the EDP represented a departure from traditional thinking by linking economic development activities with comprehensive planning, tourism, entrepreneurship and talent development.
Greg Barron, president of RCEDC, said: “We take an incredible amount of pride in the forward thinking minds we’ve put together. And it’s become evident that over the last few years the economic and cultural landscape of Racine County has developed into something very special.”
Some highlights of the event include announcements of the Sam Johnson Volunteer of the Year, the Business Development Project of the Year and the Lender of the Year.
The keynote speaker will be Bob Bennett who leads the Smart Cities initiatives as the chief innovation officer for the City of Kansas City. Those initiatives earned an Edison Award for Collective Disruption and Civic Innovation in 2017, and Bennett was named one of GovTech’s 25 Dreamers, Doers, and Drivers in 2018.
Tickets for the event cost $35 for the public and $25 for RCEDC investors. For more information about the event and RCEDC visit rcedc.org or call 262-898-7400.
Things are booming all along I94 that's for sure. But Delagrave needs to remember the taxpayers are part of the process.
