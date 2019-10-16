{{featured_button_text}}
Downtown Waterford

Construction is shown in July along First Street (Highway 20/83) just south of the intersection with Main Street in the heart of Downtown Waterford.

 PETE WICKLUND pete.wicklund@journaltimes.com

WATERFORD — In partnership with the Village of Waterford, the Racine County Economic Development Corporation has allocated $60,000 to support Waterford businesses impacted by the highway construction projects on Highways 20, 83 and 36.

New or existing for-profit businesses impacted by road construction can apply for a working capital loan. Loans of $5,000 per applicant for each calendar year, 2019 and 2020, during the construction activities are available to businesses. Repayments will be deferred until Dec. 31, 2020, at 0 percent interest. RCEDC said the application process is simple and limited to completing a personal financial statement document.

Much of Main Street as well as First Street in Downtown Waterford have been impacted by the construction, which has been ongoing for the better part of the year.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

“I think I can speak for the village when I say the end of road construction will be a welcomed relief,” stated Village of Waterford President Don Houston. “In the meantime, I greatly appreciate the resources provided by RCEDC, and I encourage those small business who are impacted to apply.”

“We greatly appreciate our partnership with Waterford in supporting their economic development activities, and small businesses are part of that ecosystem,” stated Carolyn Engel, business finance manager of RCEDC’s finance division, Business Lending Partners. “We look forward to fully exhausting these resources to support Waterford’s commercial corridors.”

To start the application process, contact Engel at Carolyn@blp504.org or at 262-898-7420.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Michael "Mick" Burke covers business and the Village of Sturtevant. He is the proud father of two daughters and owner of a fantastic, although rug-chewing, German shepherd dog.

Load comments