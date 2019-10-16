WATERFORD — In partnership with the Village of Waterford, the Racine County Economic Development Corporation has allocated $60,000 to support Waterford businesses impacted by the highway construction projects on Highways 20, 83 and 36.
New or existing for-profit businesses impacted by road construction can apply for a working capital loan. Loans of $5,000 per applicant for each calendar year, 2019 and 2020, during the construction activities are available to businesses. Repayments will be deferred until Dec. 31, 2020, at 0 percent interest. RCEDC said the application process is simple and limited to completing a personal financial statement document.
Much of Main Street as well as First Street in Downtown Waterford have been impacted by the construction, which has been ongoing for the better part of the year.
You have free articles remaining.
“I think I can speak for the village when I say the end of road construction will be a welcomed relief,” stated Village of Waterford President Don Houston. “In the meantime, I greatly appreciate the resources provided by RCEDC, and I encourage those small business who are impacted to apply.”
“We greatly appreciate our partnership with Waterford in supporting their economic development activities, and small businesses are part of that ecosystem,” stated Carolyn Engel, business finance manager of RCEDC’s finance division, Business Lending Partners. “We look forward to fully exhausting these resources to support Waterford’s commercial corridors.”
To start the application process, contact Engel at Carolyn@blp504.org or at 262-898-7420.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.