RCEDC annual meeting will celebrate 95 projects

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Racine County Economic Development Corp. will celebrate its 39th anniversary at the 2022 RCEDC annual meeting from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, at Delta Hotels by Marriott, 7111 Washington Ave.

This year’s event is themed “Ideas into Action” and will feature Hamza Khan, multi-award-winning marketer, bestselling author and global keynote speaker. Focusing on the future of work, Khan’s presentation will empower Racine County’s leaders and businesses to transform ideas into action.

Guests will also celebrate the outstanding work of the following people and businesses:

Southeast Wisconsin Lender of the Year — Robert Pieroni, market president at Community State Bank

Northeast Wisconsin Lender of the Year — Joe Lautenschlager, assistant vice president of commercial lending at Wolf River Community Bank

Business Development Project of the Year — DeBack Farms by Scannell Properties

Sam Johnson Volunteer of the Year — John Crimmings, First Weber Realty

RCEDC will celebrate 2021 which resulted in 95 projects and $360 million in private investment, of which $210 million was in new construction. When completed, these projects will create or retain 928 jobs.

The cost to attend is $35 or $25 for RCEDC members. To register, go to ideas2022.rcedc.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0