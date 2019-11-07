Raymond firm honored for hiring U.S. veterans

TOWN OF RAYMOND — Purpose Contracting Asphalt of Raymond was one of seven Wisconsin companies honored by the U.S. Department of Labor with a HIRE Vets Medallion for recruiting, employing and retaining America’s veterans. The nationwide award recipients hired more than 52,000 veterans since 2017.

The awards were presented Wednesday to Purpose Contracting, 7438 Noraire Drive, and the other honorees at a ceremony hosted by U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia at the Department’s headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Job creators from Wisconsin were recognized for their commitment to veterans and their families.

Purpose Contracting and five other companies were honored at the Gold level, and one, SAKOM Services of Appleton, at the Platinum level. Purpose was in the small-company category.

“The recipients of the 2019 HIRE Vets Medallion Awards demonstrated a commitment to hiring veterans and helping them to develop meaningful, long-term careers,” Scalia stated. “From small-town businesses to Fortune 500 companies, these employers understand that veterans are uniquely qualified and dedicated employees who make significant contributions in the workplace.”