RACINE — Downtown Racine Corp. Thursday announced its five annual Downtown award winners for 2018.
“This year we had an overwhelming response in nominations, over 40 in total,” said DRC Executive Director Kelly Kruse. Each winning category had at least three nominations.
Downtown Showcase Award — Racine Art Museum
This award is for an event or organization that has helped attract visitors and/or residents and helped to improve the overall image of Downtown.
RAM has been an anchor in Downtown since 1974 and is the largest craft museum in the United States with over 9,000 objects of art in its collection from over 30 states. It attracts day-trippers and tourists from all around the world. “RAM is a jewel in our Downtown, giving us the finest in a vast array of craft art,” DRC stated.
Downtown Champion Award — Alderman Jeff Coe
The award is for a person, business or organization that is the ultimate citizen, supporting Downtown through employment, facilities and sponsorship.
“As a public servant for the community, Alderman Jeff Coe leads with a sense of purpose and humanity,” DRC stated. “He is tireless in his fundraising efforts to help Downtown Racine, and he actively supports and promotes Downtown businesses. His passion to assist others makes his interactions personal and meaningful.”
Downtown Corporate Citizenship Award — City Administrator Jim Palenick
This award goes to a person who has been a catalyst in improving Downtown, has provided service to the Downtown community and has worked tirelessly to promote Downtown.
DRC said Palenick has been an enthusiastic supporter of Downtown since becoming city administrator. “As a member of DRC’s Executive Committee, he has provided outstanding insight and recommendations which have been invaluable to the progress that has been made. In addition, he has worked hard to maximize Downtown’s assets with high-quality in-fill development and helped Racine capitalize on Foxconn.
Downtown CPR Award — Mt. Royal Investment Group
This award is for the redevelopment of a Downtown building or property that has helped enhance the Downtown neighborhood and revitalize the area.
The California Mt. Royal Investments team of Tim Ryan, Brittany and Steve Seely, and Todd Bowden, has continued its acquisition and investment streak in Downtown. DRC stated, “They are sincerely invested and want to see Downtown Racine reach its fullest potential, and they are excited to be part of these changing times in Downtown. Their investments include the former YMCA which will be converted to 49 apartments, the Haymarket Square Building and 524 Main St., with a total eventual investment of nearly $8 million.
Best New Small Business — Racine Brewing Co.
This award goes to a new retail shop, gallery or restaurant “that has captured the attention of the marketplace and helped enhance Downtown.”
Angie and Andrew Molina opened Racine Brewing last February. “Their ever-changing beer and soda menu encourage first-time and repeat visitors to try something new,” DRC stated. “In addition, their ongoing schedule of events has something for everyone from live music to trivia, comedy, magic and even history lessons. Racine Brewing has been a phenomenal addition to the Downtown tapestry.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.