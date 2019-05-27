MOUNT PLEASANT — Racine Veterinary Hospital is scheduled to undergo an expansion this year that should greatly improve the client and patient experience, as well as how the veterinarians do their work.
Pending approvals, Racine Veterinary Hospital, 5748 Taylor Ave., will soon begin an expansion that will roughly double the present size of about 2,500 square feet, said Dr. Warren Allfrey. He is president of the nonprofit, nonstock corporation that owns Racine Veterinary as well as three other vet clinics in the Dane County communities of DeForest, Monona and Middleton.
Allfrey said all proceeds from the corporation each year go to Christian charity work in the Third World, specifically through the Britain-based organization Christian Aid. The group’s website states: “We work with local partners and communities to fight injustice, respond to humanitarian emergencies, campaign for change, and help people claim the services and rights they are entitled to.”
Allfrey estimated the coming expansion at Racine Veterinary could cost about $750,000.
Planned improvements
Presently, Racine Veterinary has three exam rooms and four veterinarians, “so the math doesn’t add up,” Allfrey said. The expansion will triple that to nine exam rooms, two of them specialty rooms.
One will be the euthanasia room with its own outside entrance so grieving pet owners don’t have to sit in the waiting room with their misery on public display. That room also will have an electric gurney so a heavy dog can be set on it, then lifted into place. Allfrey pointed out that at that stage of an aged pet’s life, owners often have to carry them.
“And we will separate cats and dogs as much as we can,” Allfrey continued: Another improvement will be a much larger, L-shape waiting room with the main entrance at the point. Cat owners will turn one way upon entering, dog owners the other direction.
Yet another improvement will be separate rooms for dental and surgical procedures, Allfrey continued. Currently, both types are done in the same surgical room, and because many dental procedures throw bacteria into the air, the room has to be thoroughly ventilated before it can be used for surgery.
The testing room will have two tables instead of one, Allfrey said.
The project also will add many more off-street parking spaces, he said: “We have to get those cars off the road.”
Despite the tripling of the number of exam rooms, Allfrey said there are no immediate plans to add veterinarians, but he hopes the practice will grow and cause Racine Veterinary to do that.
