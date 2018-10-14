STURTEVANT — The Racine Sustainable Business Network fourth quarter meeting is scheduled to be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 27, at United Natural Foods (UNFI), 3138 Highway H, Sturtevant.
The title of the meeting program is “Leaders in Sustainability.” Learn about three organizations that pursue sustainability with intention and determination from LEED buildings to employee engagement to recycled paper. Those in attendance will have the opportunity share what their business is doing.
For more information or to register, go to racinesustainablebusiness@gmail.com.
