Racine's jobless rate worsens, remains highest in state

RACINE COUNTY — Estimated October unemployment rates for Racine County were substantially higher than the previous October — just as had been the case with September’s estimates. The state Department of Workforce Development on Wednesday released its preliminary unemployment rate estimates for October. They show the City of Racine’s rate at 4.5%, compared with 3.6% one year earlier. Racine County’s estimated rate was 3.5%, compared with 2.9% the year before.

Those increases were in line with the overall trend within southeastern Wisconsin, of rising unemployment from October 2018 to this October.

The City of Racine continued its hold on the highest unemployment rate among Wisconsin cities and villages tracked by the DWD. Milwaukee was next with an estimated 4.0% jobless rate. Kenosha and Beloit were tied at 3.7% for third highest.

Jobless rates are based on people who are working or actively seeking work. They do not reflect underemployment: people working part-time who want full-time jobs. Nor do they capture people who have given up finding work and stopped looking.

Other area October unemployment rate estimates, followed by their rates for October 2018:

Caledonia — 3.3%, 2.6%;

Mount Pleasant — 2.8%, 2.8%;