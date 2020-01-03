Racine’s jobless rate remained state’s highest in November

RACINE COUNTY — The City of Racine’s unemployment rate remained the state’s highest among cities in November, according to the latest Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development estimates.

DWD estimated Racine’s November rate at 4.6% compared with 3.7% one year ago when both the City of Racine and Racine County tied their all-time lowest unemployment rates for that month. That period in 2018 now appears to have been somewhat of an anomaly.

Racine County’s estimated jobless rate for November was 3.7%, compared with 3.0% one year earlier.

The city’s 4.6% unemployment rate was followed, among Wisconsin cities, by Milwaukee with the second-highest at 4.1%, then Kenosha at 3.9%, Beloit at 3.8% and Manitowoc at 3.7% to round out the worst five.

Jobless rates are based on people who are working or actively seeking work. They do not capture those who have given up trying to find a job. Nor do they show underemployment: people who work part-time but want full-time work.

Other area unemployment estimates for November followed by the previous November’s rates:

Caledonia — 3.5%, 2.6%.

Mount Pleasant — 3.3%, 2.9%.

Kenosha — 3.9%, 3.3%.

Oak Creek — 2.6%, 2.2%.