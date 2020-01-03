You are the owner of this article.
Racine’s jobless rate remained state’s highest in November
Racine employment

Racine's jobless rate remained state's highest in November

RACINE COUNTY — The City of Racine’s unemployment rate remained the state’s highest among cities in November, according to the latest Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development estimates.

DWD estimated Racine’s November rate at 4.6% compared with 3.7% one year ago when both the City of Racine and Racine County tied their all-time lowest unemployment rates for that month. That period in 2018 now appears to have been somewhat of an anomaly.

Racine County’s estimated jobless rate for November was 3.7%, compared with 3.0% one year earlier.

The city’s 4.6% unemployment rate was followed, among Wisconsin cities, by Milwaukee with the second-highest at 4.1%, then Kenosha at 3.9%, Beloit at 3.8% and Manitowoc at 3.7% to round out the worst five.

Jobless rates are based on people who are working or actively seeking work. They do not capture those who have given up trying to find a job. Nor do they show underemployment: people who work part-time but want full-time work.

Other area unemployment estimates for November followed by the previous November’s rates:

  • Caledonia — 3.5%, 2.6%.
  • Mount Pleasant — 3.3%, 2.9%.
  • Kenosha — 3.9%, 3.3%.
  • Oak Creek — 2.6%, 2.2%.

Jobless rates are based on what municipality people live in, even if they commute elsewhere for a job. The state also estimates the number of jobs by certain geographic areas including Racine County. DWD estimated Racine County lost about 300 jobs from November 2018, with 79,200 then to 78,900 last month.

Jobs Report

By the numbers

City of Racine jobless rate November 2019: 4.6%

City of Racine jobless rate November 2018: 3.7%

Racine County jobless rate November 2019: 3.7%

Racine County jobless rate November 2018: 3%

