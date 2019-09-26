{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE COUNTY — The City of Racine’s estimated unemployment rate in August stood at 5.8%, well above its 4.7% rate from the previous August. That was highest among the 33 cities and villages tracked by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.

Racine County’s estimated unemployment rate also rose from August to August, from 3.7 to 4.3% as part of a trend that was widespread: rates increased in all 12 metropolitan areas, and they were unchanged or increased in all 33 cities and villages.

DWD's chief economist, Dennis Winters, said the widespread increases in the jobless rates are partly because rates have been at historically low points at the local, state and national level. 

As a result, Winters said, "A lot of it is people coming into the workforce; they're coming off the sidelines ... faster than some of them are getting employed," and that changes the mathematical equations.

According to the latest numbers issued by DWD Wednesday, Racine’s unemployment rate was 0.4% worse than the No. 2 city, Beloit; and 0.8% worse than No. 3 Milwaukee. 

Other area jobless rate estimates for this August, followed by those for August 2018 are:

Caledonia — 3.8, 3.3%;

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Mount Pleasant — 3.6, 3.4%;

Kenosha — 4.5, 4.2%; and

Oak Creek — 3.1, 3.0%.

All numbers are preliminary and will be adjusted later.

Jobless rates are based on people who are working or actively seeking work. They do not capture those who have given up trying to find a job, nor do they show underemployment: people who work part-time but want full-time work.

Jobless rates are based on which municipality people live in, even if they commute elsewhere for a job. The state also estimates the number of jobs by certain geographic areas including Racine County. DWD estimated the county had about 79,800 jobs in March, a reduction of about 100 from one year earlier.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Michael "Mick" Burke covers business and the Village of Sturtevant. He is the proud father of two daughters and owner of a fantastic, although rug-chewing, German shepherd dog.

Load comments