RACINE COUNTY — The City of Racine’s estimated unemployment rate in August stood at 5.8%, well above its 4.7% rate from the previous August. That was highest among the 33 cities and villages tracked by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.
Racine County’s estimated unemployment rate also rose from August to August, from 3.7 to 4.3% as part of a trend that was widespread: rates increased in all 12 metropolitan areas, and they were unchanged or increased in all 33 cities and villages.
DWD's chief economist, Dennis Winters, said the widespread increases in the jobless rates are partly because rates have been at historically low points at the local, state and national level.
As a result, Winters said, "A lot of it is people coming into the workforce; they're coming off the sidelines ... faster than some of them are getting employed," and that changes the mathematical equations.
According to the latest numbers issued by DWD Wednesday, Racine’s unemployment rate was 0.4% worse than the No. 2 city, Beloit; and 0.8% worse than No. 3 Milwaukee.
Other area jobless rate estimates for this August, followed by those for August 2018 are:
Caledonia — 3.8, 3.3%;
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
All numbers are preliminary and will be adjusted later.
Jobless rates are based on people who are working or actively seeking work. They do not capture those who have given up trying to find a job, nor do they show underemployment: people who work part-time but want full-time work.
Jobless rates are based on which municipality people live in, even if they commute elsewhere for a job. The state also estimates the number of jobs by certain geographic areas including Racine County. DWD estimated the county had about 79,800 jobs in March, a reduction of about 100 from one year earlier.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(8) comments
The jobless rate is certainly not indicative of what is happening in other close by communities and around the country. The country's economic growth is higher than it's been in years. This is a clear indication of how the city if being run and who the city of Racine is catering too. More free housing, more community based schooling, more sympathy for illegal immigrants. No personal responsibility required to live in the City of Racine. There are jobs EVERYWHERE. The people that live in Racine don't want to work and are not forced to based on the free handouts. I hope no one is surprised by these numbers.
Oh, and let's just throw in there that if you want to be a criminal, the City of Racine will support you on that as well and we will trash our police officers and our District Attorney as needed.
What else would you expect when Mason runs every new business and new development out of the city combined with the Racine Housing Authority doing a nationwide search to attract section 8 grifters?
Still waiting on those 13,000 Foxconn jobs...
Ah, The Trump economy is working well. Working well for the Rich!
When are the voters in Racine finally going to wake up and clean the office of mayor, along with the self absorbed common council?? What's the old saying............"When pigs fly"!!!!
Great job "Mayor" Mason. You are a vile and disgusting human being. Resign so this once proud, fine city may prosper again!!! You're a clown!
That's pretty impressive to increase unemployment by 1% in 12 months in an economic expansion period. The city needs to re-invent itself and make it attractive place to do business.
Thank you Mayor Mason for making Racine #1. At something.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.